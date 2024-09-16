HiBy Announces Crowdfunding Campaign for New Digital Xeno Earphone

"Explore unnoticed details"

LEWES, Del., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBy , a leader in the portable audio industry, announces today its crowdfunding campaign for its Digital Xeno earphones.

With a drive to create products that focus on integrating new technology into HiFi audio, HiBy continues this spirit of innovation with the Digital Xeno. The Xeno is a cutting-edge digital earphone that redefines the in-ear listening experience. Pulling from the Greek meaning of "foreign" or "exotic", the name is reflected in Xeno's exotic design and never-before-seen technology.

HiBy Digital Xeno

Xeno offers an end-to-end digital audio architecture, providing users with unmatched sound quality in music, gaming, and multimedia. Its ergonomic in-ear design ensures comfort for long listening sessions. Xeno features countless innovative acoustic designs including the high-precision 3D printing of low stationary wave metal chambers to create a clearer sound and independent acoustic rear chambers for each driver.

An all-silicon MEMS driver offers a 150x faster response than traditional drivers, ensuring high phase coherence and minimal latency. Additionally, the custom 10mm driver is made with graphene, providing superior sound detail across the frequency range. The earphones allow native decoding support for audio formats up to 32 bits and are compatible with most smartphones, tablets, and PCs via a USB-C interface to ensure high-fidelity audio transmission.

"We are elated that we are finally able to share the Digital Xeno through our crowdfunding campaign," said Fanoble Meng, Co-Founder and CEO of HiBy Music. "By using almost entirely new technology, we stand at the precipice of innovation and the reshaping of how we view earphone technology."

Equipped with ultra-high fidelity digital signal processing, a high-sensitivity MEMS microphone, and a convenient four-button remote control for different sound styles, the Xeno provides users with an immersive listening experience, crystal clear calls, and unmatched convenience.

To learn more about the project and to sign up for updates on the campaign, visit https://store.hiby.com/products/hibydigitalxeno . The HiBy Digital Xeno Crowdfunding campaign will launch on Kickstarter on September 17, 2024.

About HiBy

Since its founding in 2011, HiBy has established itself as a leading authority in the portable audio industry. HiBy specializes in the research, development, and sales of top-quality portable audio products, and operates via two subsidiary brands: HiBy Music and HiBy Digital.

