HiBy Launches R6 Pro MAX

LEWES, Del., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBy, a leader in the portable audio industry, announces today the launch of its R6 Pro MAX Digital Audio Player (DAP).

This highly anticipated DAP comes equipped with dual high-end DAC chips (two ESS9039SM Pro), offering unparalleled audio fidelity and dynamic range. The HiBy R6 Pro MAX features robust hardware including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 6GB and 128GB of storage, ensuring smooth performance and ample space for high-resolution files. The 5.9" IPS display provides vibrant visuals, while the dual-glass design and aluminum alloy frame provide a sophisticated, modern look.

"We designed the HiBy R6 Pro MAX for audiophiles and tech enthusiasts who demand the best in sound and functionality," said Fanoble Meng, Co-Founder and CEO of HiBy Music. "This cutting-edge device delivers unparalleled audio clarity and amplification performance, setting a new standard for portable media players."

For the first time in a portable player, the HiBy R6 Pro MAX offers 40W wired fast charging. This feature significantly boosts the charging speed and is 220% faster than the original model, the R6 Pro II. The HiBy R6 Pro MAX runs on an Android 12 operating system, offering a seamless, user-friendly experience with access to a vast library of apps. Additional features include Bluetooth and USB DAC inputs.

The HiBy R6 Pro MAX will be available starting December 12, 2024 for $999. For more information and to purchase, visit https://store.hiby.com/products/hiby-r6-pro-max .

About HiBy

Since its founding in 2011, HiBy has established itself as a leading authority in the portable audio industry. HiBy specializes in the research, development, and sales of top-quality portable audio products, and operates via two subsidiary brands: HiBy Music and HiBy Digital.

