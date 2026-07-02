HiBy Products Receive Multiple Honors at VGP 2026 SUMMER

LEWES, Del., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBy and HiBy Digital have achieved a sweeping victory at Japan's prestigious VGP 2026 SUMMER audio-visual awards. Securing the Selection Award, multiple Gold Awards, and an impressive array of product distinctions, the brand's latest lineup earned top honors from VGP's professional jury for design, performance, and user experience—firmly reinforcing HiBy's leadership in the global Hi-res audio market.

Selection & Triple Gold Awards

HIBY VGP SUMMER 2026 GOLD AWARDED PRODUCTS LIST

HiBy Digital M500 (Hatsune Miku Edition) — Dual Crown: Selection Award & Gold Award: Standing out as a highlight of this year's VGP, this stunning collaboration effortlessly fuses vibrant pop-culture aesthetics with pristine high-fidelity engineering in the 50,000-to-100,000-yen segment.

The official VGP Selection Award comment states:

For the product planning of a digital audio player created in collaboration with Hatsune Miku, featuring meticulous attention to detail not only in its color design but also throughout the user interface.

HiBy R6 Pro Max — Gold Award: Dominating the premium 150,000 to 200,000-yen category and delivering latest audio architecture and class-leading performance.

HiBy W4 — Gold Award: Awarded top honors in the Wireless Headphone Amplifier category, proving that elite high-res audio can be perfectly portable and wireless.

VGP 2026 SUMMER Award Winners

HiBy Digital M500 — Selection Award

HiBy Digital M500 — Gold Award

HiBy R6 Pro Max — Gold Award

HiBy W4 — Gold Award

HiBy RS8 II — Awarded

HiBy R8 II — Awarded

HiBy Golden 10th Titanium Edition — Awarded

HiBy R6 Pro II 2025 — Awarded

HiBy R6 III 2025 — Awarded

HiBy R3 Pro II — Awarded

HiBy Digital M300 — Awarded

HiBy ZETA II — Awarded

HiBy Digital YUME — Awarded

HiBy Project Ace JP — Awarded

HiBy Yacht10 — Awarded

This sweeping victory at VGP 2026 SUMMER solidifies HiBy's reputation in the global Hi-res audio landscape. By consistently pushing boundaries across multiple product categories, HiBy demonstrates an unwavering commitment to innovation. Looking forward, the company will keep crafting next-generation audio solutions that seamlessly blend groundbreaking performance, refined artistry, and exceptional value for music lovers.

Media Contact: William Yueng, [email protected]