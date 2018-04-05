Hickory Farms Turns to Capgemini's LYONSCG for eCommerce Design and Digital Marketing

LYONSCG recently expanded its offerings to include services for Salesforce Marketing Cloud strategy, implementation and support. Leveraging its deep knowledge of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, LYONSCG helps integrate and optimize the digital marketing platform for unified commerce across all customer touch points.

"With its vast knowledge of Commerce Cloud and its retail and marketing expertise, LYONSCG was able to approach this project from both a technology and a marketing perspective, and this made all the difference," said Judy Ransford, Chief Marketing Officer at Hickory Farms, Inc. "LYONSCG went above and beyond to ensure that our Marketing Cloud implementation was a success."

Hickory Farms is a 65-year-old award-winning brand with a storied history in the food gifting industry. Since 1951, the company has been enriching everyday gatherings and holiday celebrations with the highest quality, best tasting gourmet foods. Hickory Farms' goal is to be the best retailer in the food gifting space. With this goal in mind, the company continues to enhance its digital experiences to ensure customer satisfaction every day of the year.

Hickory Farms wanted to improve the quality of its customer data and create a more agile process for developing and deploying email campaigns. LYONSCG worked with Hickory Farms to define its business environment, including recommendations for leveraging data in Marketing Cloud and the types of consumer journeys that should be implemented. LYONSCG then implemented Marketing Cloud, integrating it with Commerce Cloud and the company's CRM.

The integration between Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud enables Hickory Farms to successfully trigger consumer journeys and automated email sends based on previous customer behavior, and report on critical transactional data. Email inbox placement on the new marketing platform is at 94 percent, almost 10 percent above industry standard.

"Our work with Hickory Farms showcases our incredibly talented design and digital marketing teams," said Norm Alesi, Chief Operating Officer at LYONSCG, part of the Capgemini Group. "The new, beautifully-designed Hickory Farms site pays tribute to this iconic brand, and Marketing Cloud is now optimized for personalized customer journeys. At LYONSCG, we are always evolving to meet the needs of our clients. By adding Marketing Cloud services, we are able to help our clients get the most out of their cross-cloud journeys."

LYONSCG provides a full-range of Marketing Cloud services, including ideal state definition, data science, core platform set up, creative and campaign development and execution and more. LYONSCG is a Marketing Cloud certified partner.

Salesforce, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Lyons Consulting Group

Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), part of the Capgemini Group, is a leading global commerce service provider, with capabilities that include consulting, digital agency, systems integration, technology services, and managed services. LYONSCG combines proven methodologies, deep technical expertise, and award-winning design to create digital commerce experiences that engage and convert consumers and buyers. Hundreds of leading B2C and B2B brands trust LYONSCG to realize their commerce vision and continually optimize it to drive profitable growth. LYONSCG is a partner of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Hybris, and Magento; is a recipient of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Global Sales Partner and Delivery Partner of the Year awards, and Magento Partner Excellence and Magento Innovator of the Year awards. For more information, go to www.lyonscg.com.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion (about $14.4 billion USD at 2017 average rate).

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hickory-farms-turns-to-capgeminis-lyonscg-for-ecommerce-design-and-digital-marketing-300624644.html

SOURCE Capgemini

Related Links

http://www.capgemini.com

