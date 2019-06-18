Hickory Tavern to Open Third Wake County Location in Morrisville This Month

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte-based brand Hickory Tavern will open their 28th store company-wide on June 19 at Park West Village in Morrisville across from the Stone Theaters - Park West Village 14. Hickory Tavern is known for its substantial menu, signature burgers and a 360-degree view of televisions perfect for watching the big game.

"We're looking forward to becoming the neighborhood's new favorite social gathering spot to meet family and friends for a meal or drink," said Mark Kawasmi, the General Manager of the Morrisville location. "Our team members are like family and they strive to deliver a superior experience that makes our guests feel like they're friends. We hope they become familiar faces."

The 5,900 square foot Morrisville location will be equipped with a full-service bar featuring at least 50 taps of local and regional craft beer. A large patio space furnished with backyard games is great for private events and parties. Hickory Tavern Morrisville plans to offer live entertainment and weekly specials in the future making it great for lunch, dinner, happy hour or to catch the game with friends.

Hickory Tavern Morrisville is located at 3201 Village Market Place, Morrisville, NC 27560 and is open June 19 through June 23 from 3 p.m. to midnight. Starting June 24, hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for their Grand Opening will take place on June 19 at 2:30 p.m. To learn more about Hickory Tavern, please click here .

About Hickory Tavern:

Established in 1997, Hickory Tavern is a neighborhood social gathering spot perfect for lunch, happy hour, late night, parties, game day and other special events. Hickory Tavern's purpose is to create craveable experiences for our guests and we do that by serving great food, cold beer and sharing our passion for sports, entertainment and good times! Hickory Tavern has 27 locations serving 16 communities across the southeastern United States. To learn more please visit https://www.thehickorytavern.com for up-to-date details on their specials, promotions and events, connect with Hickory Tavern on Facebook , Instagram and Twitte r.

