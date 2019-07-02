Hicks Lightning Protection is Pleased to Announce the Acquisition of Tectoweld

PHOENIX, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Lightning Protection is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Tectoweld, a West Coast-based lightning protection installation company.

For the past 15 years, our corporate mission has been to become the leading lightning protection contractor in the U.S. Our acquisition of Tectoweld brings us one step closer to accomplishing this goal.

As you may know, Hicks Lightning Protection has already completed thousands of projects in the Southwest, Southeast, West and Midwest. Not only will the acquisition give us a base office in the West, servicing Arizona, California, Nevada, and New Mexico, but will begin offering our superior services and project management to existing Tectoweld customers.

Hicks Lightning Protection is an industry leader in lightning protection and grounding systems. Our services include turnkey lightning protection and grounding systems, installation, design and engineering.

Hicks Lightning Protection's corporate headquarters is in Texas with offices in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio/Austin, Tulsa, Arizona and Virginia.

