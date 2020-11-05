Hicks Thomas Earns Place Among Best Law Firms in America

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

has been named to the list of Best Law Firms in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, a respected annual listing based on client reviews and evaluations from other attorneys.

The 2021 listing marks the fifth year the Houston-based firm earned a Tier 1 ranking both nationally and in the Houston metro area for oil and gas law. It has also received a top-tier ranking for its Houston commercial litigation practice.

Hicks Thomas has been recognized by Chambers and Partners, an organization that ranks the most outstanding law firms and lawyers in over 180 jurisdictions throughout the world, as an "accomplished team of commercial litigators with a wealth of trial experience." The firm is known for its superior work representing both plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes litigation in state and federal courts across the country.

Firm clients have also expressed that Hicks Thomas' "particular strength is the ability to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions" and is "highly communicative and a constructive partner."

Researchers from U.S. News and Best Lawyers base their selections on voting by lawyers and thousands of responses from law firm clients. Clients are surveyed on firm expertise, responsiveness, business understanding, cost-effectiveness, civility and whether they refer the firm to other clients. Tier rankings are determined by the scores the firms receive.

"It's gratifying to have our firm recognized again this year," said Hicks Thomas partner John Thomas. "This speaks to the incredible team we've put together and the work they do for our clients every day."

Earlier this year, nine firm partners were selected to the annual Best Lawyers in America guide, which is the oldest peer-review lawyer listing in the country. At least one firm attorney must be recognized by Best Lawyers for the firm to make the Best Law Firms list.

Final results are available in the Best Law Firms publication and online at http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/ .

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

