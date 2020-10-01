Hicks Thomas Law Firm Earns 2021 Benchmark Litigation Honors

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP and five of its firm partners have earned recognition in the 2021 edition of Benchmark Litigation, the definitive guide to the world's leading litigation firms and lawyers.

The guide recognized Hicks Thomas after compiling months of research, extensive interviews with litigators and their clients, and a review of attorney casework.

Along with the firm ranking, Benchmark Litigation also recognized Hicks Thomas co-founder John B. Thomas and firm partners Robin Harrison, Jay Old, Courtney Ervin and Stewart Hoffer for their outstanding work and numerous client and peer recommendations.

Mr. Thomas has spent more than three decades representing a diverse range of clients in state and federal courts across the country and in domestic and international arbitration in the U.S. and abroad. In addition to being recognized by Chambers USA as one of the leading environmental trial lawyers in the country, he has also been listed as a top Texas business litigator by Texas Super Lawyers and has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for Commercial Litigation and Intellectual Property.

Mr. Harrison has achieved an impressive record representing plaintiffs and defendants in trials and arbitrations over the course of his 35-year legal career. Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he has handled cases involving breach of fiduciary duties, breach of contract, misappropriation of trade secrets, fraud and misrepresentation, and professional liability disputes. Mr. Harrison has been recognized in Chambers USA for Commercial Litigation, The Best Lawyers in America for Business Litigation and Oil and Gas Law, and for Business Litigation by Texas Super Lawyers.

For more than 30 years, Jay Old has represented businesses and professionals of all backgrounds and sizes in complex commercial and insurance litigation across the country. Mr. Old is a past president of the Texas Association of Defense Counsel, a former chair of the Construction Law Section of the State Bar of Texas, and has served on numerous task forces appointed by both the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Supreme Court. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) and is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Ms. Ervin focuses her practice on high-stakes commercial litigation in state and federal court and in arbitration, where she has served as lead counsel for Fortune 500 companies and independent companies in the oil and gas, energy, and insurance industries. She also handles disputes in the construction, real estate, private equity, information technology, and health care industries. As one of Texas' up-and-coming trial attorneys, Ms. Ervin has been named as one of the top Energy Litigation lawyers in the U.S. by The Legal 500, recognized among The Best Lawyers in America, and named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters and published in Texas Monthly.

Mr. Hoffer is a seasoned litigator who handles complex commercial litigation and employment disputes. He has a long list of trial successes, including multimillion-dollar judgments in breach of contract, trade secrets, and labor and employment disputes. He is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell. In addition, he has been honored by Thomson Reuters/Texas Super Lawyers every year since its inception.

"Dispute resolution and litigation – It's what we dedicate ourselves to doing each and every day," said Mr. Thomas. "To be recognized in this elite group for what we love to do is a nice recognition."

To read more about Hicks Thomas' rankings online, visit https://benchmarklitigation.com/Firm/Hicks-Thomas/Profile/114479#profile

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com .

