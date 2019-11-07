Hicks Thomas LLP Earns Ranking Among Nation's Top Law Firms

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial law firm Hicks Thomas LLP continues to receive national recognition, earning a place on the 2020 list of Best Law Firms from U.S. News World & Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

Since 2017, the firm has consistently earned Tier 1 rankings both nationally and in the Houston metro area for oil & gas law along with a top-tier metro ranking for commercial litigation. This year the firm is also recognized as a top Houston area firm for its intellectual property litigation expertise.

Hicks Thomas provides counsel to a diverse range of plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes litigation in state and federal courts across the country, as well advising in domestic and international arbitration matters. Earlier this year, six firm partners were selected to the annual Best Lawyers in America guide, the oldest peer-review lawyer listing in the country. Recognition of at least one attorney by Best Lawyers is required to make the Best Law Firms list.

The 2020 Best Lawyers guide includes co-founder John B. Thomas and partners Robin Harrison, Paul Mitchell, Jay Old, Allen Rustay and Stephen Barrick. The firm's recent noteworthy litigation includes Mr. Thomas' successful representation of Mattress Firm Inc., one of the country's largest retailers, in a dispute with longtime supplier Tempur-Sealy. Earlier this year, Mr. Old won a significant Texas Supreme Court decision for the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.

Best Law Firms selections are based on voting by lawyers and on client surveys for expertise, responsiveness, business understanding, cost-effectiveness, civility and whether they would refer other clients to the firm. Tier rankings are determined by the scores the firms receive. For a complete listing of the top firms for 2020, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP

