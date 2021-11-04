Hicks Thomas Named Among the Best Law Firms in America

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP has once again earned a place on the list of the best law firms in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, one of the legal industry's most respected legal listings.

The Houston-based firm earned a Tier 1 ranking both nationally and in the Houston metro area for oil and gas law. It also ranked in the top tier for its Houston commercial litigation practice.

Researchers from U.S. News and Best Lawyers base their selections on voting by lawyers and responses from law firm clients. Clients are surveyed on everything from firm expertise and responsiveness to business understanding and cost-effectiveness. Tier rankings are then determined by the scores the firms receive.

Earlier this year, Hicks Thomas was named among the top commercial litigation firms in Texas by Chambers and Partners, an organization that ranks the most outstanding law firms and lawyers in more than 180 jurisdictions around the world. "As a team, they have an incredibly strong work ethic and an unfailing drive to win," said a source describing the firm. Chambers also reports that Hicks Thomas is regarded as an "accomplished team of commercial litigators with a wealth of trial experience."

"Our lawyers are committed to being at the top of the profession," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "The fact that the Best Law Firm recognition is attained through client surveys and voting from professional peers tells us that we are well on our way to meeting our goals."

In August, 10 firm attorneys were selected to the annual Best Lawyers in America guide, which is the oldest peer-review lawyer listing in the country. Three up and coming firm attorneys were also named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

The full list of Best Law Firms is available online at bestlawfirms.usnews.com and will also be published in the 12th edition of Best Law Firms.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com .

