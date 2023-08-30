Hicks Thomas Partner John B. Thomas Elected to American Board of Trial Advocates

ABOTA membership is by invitation and based on trial experience, reputation and character

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce that firm partner John B. Thomas has been elected to the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), an exclusive group of the nation's leading trial lawyers and judges.

Mr. Thomas was voted into the organization at its national board meeting on August 19. ABOTA membership is by invitation. Members must have extensive experience as a trial lawyer and have tried at least 10 civil jury trials to a conclusion. Members must also exhibit civility, integrity and professionalism.

"It is an honor to receive an invitation to join this very respected group of trial lawyers," said Mr. Thomas. "Nothing is more important than the preservation of our right to a civil jury trial, and it is something special to be invited to join an organization created with that mission in mind."

Mr. Thomas, who co-founded the firm in 1997, represents clients from a wide range of industries and backgrounds, including banking and finance, energy companies, health care, manufacturing, sales and transportation. He has earned recognition by The Best Lawyers in America for his work in commercial litigation, has been selected to Texas Super Lawyers every year since its inception and has earned repeat honors from Benchmark Litigation. Mr. Thomas has also been named to Lawdragon's list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America and 500 Leading Litigators in America. He is also listed as one of the leading lawyers in the country by the prestigious Chambers USA and has an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubble.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

