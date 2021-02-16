Hicuity Health and Covenant Health Initiate Strategic Tele-ICU Collaboration

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telehealth services, has partnered with Covenant Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system providing comprehensive services throughout Tennessee, to form a strategic regional critical care telehealth collaboration. As an expansion of intensive care services, the two organizations will launch a tele-ICU initiative that features a full complement of technology-enabled critical care resources covering the health system's member hospitals. The relationship also will include the establishment of a new tele-ICU operations center in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the opportunity for Covenant Health to extend tele-ICU care across the East Tennessee region.

Covenant Health's commitment to quality and excellence led the health system to explore the introduction of centralized, technology-enabled intensive care for critically ill patients to augment and support care provided at the bedside. During the evaluation process, Covenant Health affirmed the clinical, operational and technical experience that Hicuity Health has established in its nearly 15 years of providing telemedicine services. With this partnership, Covenant Health will be able to leverage Hicuity Health's expertise and capabilities honed through partnering with more than 100 hospitals across the U.S. and delivering care to over a half-million tele-ICU patients to date.

"We are pleased to partner with Hicuity Health to begin this exciting new tele-ICU initiative," said Jim VanderSteeg, President and CEO of Covenant Health. "Our health system is committed to putting our patients first across all aspects of our delivery system. This is especially vital in our critical care areas, where patients facing complex medical conditions need the highest level of care. The partnership between Hicuity Health and our Covenant Health medical staff will enable our teams to collaborate seamlessly using state-of-the-art technology to provide excellent care for patients in our intensive care units across Covenant Health's hospital network."

Instrumental in Covenant Health's decision was Hicuity Health's ability to establish a Knoxville clinical operations center, as well as the company's HUB platform technology. This proprietary software platform enables customized, high-volume telehealth monitoring and workflow management across multiple locations. The HUB platform also will allow Covenant Health providers to seamlessly partner with clinical staff working in any of Hicuity Health's nine care operations centers in the U.S.

"Hicuity Health appreciates the privilege that our selection by Covenant Health represents and we look forward to working with the Covenant team to enable tele-ICU care system-wide," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Hicuity Health. "The scale and structure of this telemedicine partnership illustrate the dedication of both organizations to forward-thinking approaches to delivering quality care while also highlighting the bright future of telemedicine and tele-ICU specifically."

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health is a community-owned health system providing comprehensive services in Tennessee. The health system includes 10 hospitals; outpatient services and clinics; specialized behavioral, oncology and rehabilitation services; home care; physician practices and community programs. With more than 10,000 employees, affiliated physicians and volunteers, Covenant Health is the Knoxville area's largest employer and has been named a Best Employer six times by Forbes. Learn more at CovenantHealth.com.

About Hicuity Health

For more than 15 years, Hicuity Health (the new name for Advanced ICU Care) has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with an expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, remote inpatient cardiac telemetry, and wearable smart device monitoring, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 10 clinical care centers that serve our more than 100 hospital partners located in 27 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for more than 100,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals. To learn more about us, visit: www.HicuityHealth.com.

