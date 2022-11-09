Hicuity Health Announces 7th Annual WE SEE YOU CARE Award Recipients

Awards Laud Telemedicine Use to Improve Care and Patient Outcomes

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced its 2022 WE SEE YOU CARE award recipients. Recognizing care partners who embrace provider-to-provider telemedicine provides a timely opportunity to highlight telemedicine's key benefits including its proven ability to improve patient outcomes and better support hospital staff.

The WE SEE YOU CARE awards program, now in its 7th year, spotlights the efforts of Hicuity Health partners – hospitals, executives, clinicians and support staff – who champion telemedicine and whose collaboration with Hicuity Health enables exceptional patient care delivery. The 2022 awards were presented in recognition events occurring both in person and virtually. The ten recipients included individuals from a variety of disciplines, several care teams and three health systems, each recognized for their dedication to incorporating telemedicine as part of healthcare and their collaboration with their Hicuity Health counterparts to deliver extraordinary care.

"Hicuity Health's WE SEE YOU CARE awards recognize client partners who leverage provider-to-provider telemedicine to bring their communities the highest standard of acute care," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Hicuity Health. "In presenting the awards for a seventh consecutive year, we recognize honorees who champion telemedicine and we honor their commitment to reinforce that telemedicine is medicine."

2022 WE SEE YOU CARE honorees:

Care Units and Organizations

Covenant Health

Meadville Medical Center

Memorial Hermann Health System

Roper St. Francis Mt Pleasant Hospital

St. Elizabeth Healthcare

UAB eMedicine, University of Alabama

Individuals

Dr. Mohammed Choudhry , Mary Washington Hospital

, Mary Washington Hospital Tammy Rodriguez , MSN, RN, AdventHealth Central Texas

, MSN, RN, AdventHealth Central Texas Thomas Schuster , AdventHealth Great Lakes Region

, AdventHealth Great Lakes Region Eric Willis , Baptist Health Corbin

WE SEE YOU CARE award nominations were solicited from both partner hospitals and Hicuity Health employees. Each recipient was honored with a trophy presentation and a donation in their name to their hospital's foundation.

About Hicuity Health

For more than 16 years, Hicuity Health has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with its expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual nursing, virtual sitter, smart device monitoring, and shared services, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 12 clinical care centers that serve our more than 140 hospital partners located in 34 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for 120,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals.

