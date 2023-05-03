Hicuity Health CNO Virtual Service Suite Named "Best Virtual Care Solution" in 7th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

ST. LOUIS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health , the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced that its CNO Virtual Service Suite has been selected as "Best Virtual Care Solution" in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough The independent market intelligence organization recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Hicuity's CNO Virtual Service Suite is a multi-faceted telemedicine solution designed to help hospital CNOs address structural nursing shortage drivers by leveraging virtual nursing and monitoring capacity to help bedside nurses be more productive clinically.

Hicuity Health offers three distinct telemedicine services that together form the CNO Virtual Service Suite. These services - Virtual Nursing, Remote Telemetry Monitoring, and Virtual Sitter – offered individually or bundled, address critical clinical needs. Each allows bedside nurses and nursing leadership additional time to focus on delivering outstanding in-person patient care by relying on experienced virtual colleagues to handle activities that don't require hands-on interaction.

Hicuity Virtual Nursing supports bedside nurses by handling activities that do not require in-person patient contact; examples include admissions, discharges, and patient education. Hicuity Remote Telemetry Monitoring relieves CNOs of the need to manage a high-demand, difficult to administer telemetry function and, in many cases, reduces reliance on overworked bedside nurses to handle telemetry monitoring as part of their regular responsibilities. Finally, Hicuity Virtual Sitter service leverages technology to extend sitter coverage and deliver patient safety at significantly reduced per-patient costs. This enables CNOs to extend safety observation to all qualifying patients at a fraction of the in-person cost.

"The significant challenge of nurse staffing is projected to be with us for the long haul. Nursing shortages represent a headline clinical issue in hospitals today and the cost of short-term nursing solutions to address long-term nursing problems burdens hospital finances. At Hicuity Health, we're dedicated to innovating solutions to the range of clinical and operational issues faced within acute care settings," said Lou Silverman, CEO, Hicuity Health. "Our CNO Virtual Service Suite has been developed so that bedside nurses can focus on what they alone can do. Its component services were designed to fundamentally address key drivers of the nursing shortage and mitigate its most significant impacts. Our virtual care solutions enable healthcare organizations to be agile in their approach to workforce management."

Hicuity Health is now a 4-time MedTech Breakthrough winner, having won 2022's "Best Overall TeleMedicine Platform", the "Best Hospital Technology Implementation" award in 2021, and 2020 recognition for "Best Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Solution."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"Most nursing shortage initiatives don't address the primary driver of a hospital CNO's nursing shortage pain – there are simply not enough available nurses located in proximity to hospitals with needs, and it is expensive to recruit them, even temporarily," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Hicuity Health's CNO Virtual Service Suite helps CNOs materially address the nursing shortage, enabling them to support bedside teams, decrease nursing costs, and extend nursing care to improve patient outcomes. Their expansive menu of customizable virtual nursing functions address the significant increase in bedside nurse turnover and the growing need to support bedside nurses. Congratulations to the Hicuity Health team on another MedTech Breakthrough Award win!'"

Hicuity Health has leveraged virtual nursing expertise for more than 17 years, providing virtual nursing care to a range of facilities nationwide.

About Hicuity Health

For more than 17 years, Hicuity Health has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with its expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, remote inpatient telemetry, virtual nursing, virtual sitter, smart device monitoring, and shared services, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 12 clinical care centers that serve our more than 145 hospital partners located in 35 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for 160,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

