Hicuity Health Highlights a Year of Exemplary Healthcare Leadership in New eBook

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In acknowledgement of an incredible 12 months of healthcare leadership, Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced the release of its 2020 year in review eBook. The publication goes beyond simply reporting on the COVID-19 crisis and chronicles a year in which telemedicine truly became medicine, a year of care delivery unlike any other. The eBook includes insights from a number of Hicuity Health's partner hospitals and various clinical team members and puts faces, names, and context to what is good about healthcare.

Hicuity Health's growth over the past 12 months has been highlighted by several key milestones:

In early January, Hicuity Health replaced Advanced ICU Care in recognition of the company's expanded lineup of monitoring services. Launch of Shared Services tele-ICU Model : Discussion of 2020 launch of shared services tele-ICU model. The new services model fuses the clinical and technology infrastructure capabilities of Hicuity Health with client clinical capabilities to deliver a highly flexible, highly customized, system-centric approach to tele-ICU delivery.

: Discussion of 2020 launch of shared services tele-ICU model. The new services model fuses the clinical and technology infrastructure capabilities of Hicuity Health with client clinical capabilities to deliver a highly flexible, highly customized, system-centric approach to tele-ICU delivery. Introduction of Remote Patient Monitoring in Post-Acute Care Venues: Expansion of core Hicuity Health technology and monitoring capabilities beyond the acute care hospital environment.

Expansion of core Hicuity Health technology and monitoring capabilities beyond the acute care hospital environment. Launch of Wearable Device Monitoring in Partnership with Innovative Device Partners: Evolution of smart device wearables into comprehensive monitoring solutions in a variety of venues through partnership of sophisticated Hicuity Health monitoring capabilities with device manufacturers

Key highlights of this year's Hicuity Health eBook include:

A Year of High Acuity Telemedicine Success by the Numbers : Infographic highlighting Hicuity Health's acute care milestones and achievements in 2020.

: Infographic highlighting Hicuity Health's acute care milestones and achievements in 2020. Hicuity Health Reflections on Leadership : A video compilation perspectives from clinical team members, highlighting the power of leadership and technology-enabled care to elevate care delivery and improve patient outcomes.

: A video compilation perspectives from clinical team members, highlighting the power of leadership and technology-enabled care to elevate care delivery and improve patient outcomes. COVID-19 Lessons Learned : As we enter a new year and a new stage of the pandemic, Hicuity Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. S. Ram Srinivasan , shares insights on the rapid and continuing evolution of COVID-19 care standards, protocols, and outcomes since last February and how inpatient telemedicine has been a critical component in meeting these changing needs.

: As we enter a new year and a new stage of the pandemic, Hicuity Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. , shares insights on the rapid and continuing evolution of COVID-19 care standards, protocols, and outcomes since last February and how inpatient telemedicine has been a critical component in meeting these changing needs. A Partner Healthcare System's Remote Inpatient Telemetry Partnership: St. Elizabeth Healthcare Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Benita Anderson , and Director of System TCU's, Jennifer Yost , share the healthcare system's experience partnering with Hicuity Health for 24 x 7 continuous cardiac monitoring.

"In celebration of our 2020 accomplishments and clinical success working in tandem with more than 100 partner hospitals nationwide, the Hicuity Health team is proud to share an eBook which focuses on exemplary healthcare leadership," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Hicuity Health. "The opportunity to serve patients in need and partner with like-minded hospital and their dedicated bedside teams continues to be a privilege and an honor, and we are proud of what we have collectively achieved to elevate care delivery and patient outcomes at a time when healthcare has faced so many challenges."

Hicuity Health's latest eBook is available now and can be viewed here.

About Hicuity Health

For more than 15 years, Hicuity Health (the new name for Advanced ICU Care) has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with an expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, tele-ICU platform shared services, remote inpatient cardiac telemetry, and wearable smart device monitoring, the company is the leader in enabling expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 10 clinical care centers that serve our more than 100 hospital partners located in 27 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for more than 100,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals. To learn more about us, visit: www.HicuityHealth.com.

