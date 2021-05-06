Hicuity Health Honored with MedTech Breakthrough Award for Second Consecutive Year

ST. LOUIS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced that the company has been recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for the second consecutive year. The company earned recognition for the "Best Hospital Technology Implementation" for its successful expansion of its Rhythm CI remote inpatient telemetry monitoring service across a multi-state healthcare system.

MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization. Its MedTech Breakthrough Awards program evaluates the digital health and medical technology industry landscape each year with the aim of selecting and highlighting the "breakthrough" solutions and companies at the forefront of innovation. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations globally. All MedTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the digital health and medical technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and service.

Hicuity Health's Rhythm CI remote inpatient telemetry service provides continuous cardiac monitoring delivered by certified telemetry technicians while alleviating the hospital's management challenge of operating a telemetry function. The offering pairs a highly-reliable monitoring infrastructure with an always-on, fully-staffed monitoring capability to provide hospitals, health systems, and other care venues with a customizable, protocolized approach to continuously track the heart rhythms of at-risk cardiac patient populations. Hicuity Health's telemetry service leverages technology and scale to reduce overall costs. Additionally, Hicuity Health absorbs responsibility for the recruiting, training, scheduling, and ongoing administration of telemetry staff. By partnering with Hicuity Health for telemetry monitoring, inpatient facilities enhance the ability of bedside nurses to focus on their primary responsibility – caring for their patients – without the distraction of monitoring waveforms or managing telemetry in addition to their primary responsibilities.

"In 2020, Hicuity Health was selected as a MedTech Breakthrough Award winner for offering the 'Best Remote Patient Monitoring Solution'," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "In honoring the company with a 2021 award, we recognize an exceptional remote inpatient telemetry implementation with one of the organization's valued partners, which began as a cardiac monitoring pilot and, based on demonstrable success, quickly scaled across the entire health system."

The 2021 accolade honors Hicuity Health for a multi-hospital system implementation of its remote telemetry service. The effort built on a long-standing tele-ICU relationship and began with an initial single-hospital telemetry trial. Impressed by the enhanced workflow capabilities and patient and process outcomes, the health system further expanded the telemetry partnership with Hicuity Health to support bedside teams across the entire system. From an ambitious starting point, the telemetry partnership has grown to more than five-fold the original scope. Today, Hicuity Health is the nation's largest provider of remote inpatient telemetry monitoring services.

"Hicuity Health is honored to be recognized again for the Innovation and clinical delivery of our high-acuity care and monitoring offerings," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Hicuity Health. "The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is focused on highlighting innovation and we appreciate the validation of our breakthrough acute care telemedicine solutions for the second year in a row."

For more than 15 years, Hicuity Health has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with an expanding portfolio of services that includes tele-ICU, remote inpatient cardiac telemetry, virtual sitter, and wearable smart device monitoring, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments.

To learn more about how Hicuity Health provides a growing range of acute care telemedicine services across a variety of care venues, including tele-ICU, inpatient telemetry, and virtual sitter services, please visit here.

About Hicuity Health

For more than 15 years, Hicuity Health (the new name for Advanced ICU Care) has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with an expanding line of services that includes tele-ICU, remote inpatient cardiac telemetry, virtual sitter, and wearable smart device monitoring, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 9 clinical care centers that serve our more than 100 hospital partners located in 27 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for more than 100,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals. To learn more about us, visit: www.HicuityHealth.com.

SOURCE Hicuity Health

Related Links

http://www.HicuityHealth.com

