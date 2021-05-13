Hicuity Health Launches Smart Device Monitoring Services

ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicuity Health, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced the expansion of its monitoring services to serve smart device providers and their end-users. Combined with the recent announcement of its virtual sitter services, the smart device monitoring introduction continues the company's mission to extend its 15 years of clinical excellence, technology and infrastructure development, and remote patient monitoring expertise to an expanded set of care partners, patients, and care environments.

Hicuity Health's initial device monitoring service launch involves close collaboration with Murata Vios, Inc., a developer of medical IoT monitoring devices. The Vios Monitoring System (VMS), a wireless, FDA-cleared monitoring platform measures, among other things, a patient's heart rate, pulse rate, 7-lead ECG, SP02, posture, and activity and makes the data available on a real-time basis. Hicuity Health monitors the vital sign data and delivers clinical care oversight, engaging bedside clinicians or specialists in response to potential patient deterioration. Murata selected Hicuity Health to provide the clinical care components that pair with Murata's VMS platform to deliver a customizable and comprehensive solution to clinicians and care providers in a broad range of remote patient management environments, including skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) that are currently Murata Vios clients.

Hicuity Health sees the relationship with Murata as a prime example of the value to smart device manufacturers, service providers, and patients of integrated, clinically differentiated services in a range of care environments. The comprehensive monitoring service, which integrates full-time monitoring services with a range of smart devices, enables continuous patient observation and early identification of proactive, clinically appropriate patient intervention opportunities.

"We appreciate the confidence that Murata has placed in us and are proud to expand our clinical monitoring expertise to involve new partnerships, utilize new devices and serve patients and providers in a broad range of care environments," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Hicuity Health. "We are excited to work with innovative technology companies such as Murata Vios to bring to market comprehensive, integrated monitoring solutions that meet the specific needs of a variety of care partners and efficiently improve the care that is available to patients."

"By working with Hicuity Health to integrate its extensive monitoring expertise with the Vios Monitoring System, we can expand the successful use of our patient monitoring technologies and support an innovative, comprehensive solution," said Amit Patel, CEO of Murata Vios. "Through this collaboration, we are able to further optimize the management of patient monitoring throughout the continuum of care."

About Hicuity Health

For more than 15 years, Hicuity Health (the new name for Advanced ICU Care) has pioneered telemedicine innovations. Serving a diverse range of clients and care venues – including health systems, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities – with its expanding line of Care Innovated services that includes tele-ICU, remote inpatient cardiac telemetry, telesitter, and smart device monitoring, the company is the leader in delivering expert care on a 24 x 7 x 365 basis to high-acuity patients in high-acuity environments. Our innovation is highlighted by our proprietary HUB workflow management technology platform, which enables seamless care delivery and informs patient management across our 9 clinical care centers that serve our more than 100 hospital partners located in 27 states nationwide. Hicuity Health cares for more than 100,000 patients per year, delivering enhanced patient outcomes, tangible ROI, and expert clinical support for the bedside teams at our partner hospitals. To learn more about us, visit: www.HicuityHealth.com.

About Murata Vios, Inc. (www.viosmedical.com)

Murata Vios, Inc., a subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., is developing and commercializing a cost-effective solution to detect the early signs of clinical deterioration in traditionally unmonitored patient populations. The Vios Monitoring System (VMS) is a wireless, FDA-cleared, internet of things (IoT) patient monitoring solution designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. The VMS enables clinicians to continuously monitor a patient's 7-lead ECG, heart rate, respiratory rate, pulse rate, SpO 2 and posture. Healthcare facilities can leverage their existing IT infrastructures and deploy the solution throughout their various care settings. Murata Vios, Inc. was formerly known as Vios Medical, Inc. prior to its acquisition by Murata Manufacturing in October 2017.

