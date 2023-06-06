HID Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Product Leadership Award for Delivering World-class Biometric Authentication Solutions

HID's ongoing innovation and superior technologies protect global companies against fraud and enable accurate and efficient identity authentication

SAN ANTONIO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the biometric authentication solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes HID with the 2023 Global Product Leadership Award. HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, offers biometric hardware and software for enrollment, authentication, credential management, and highly secure government and citizen identification.

2023 Global Biometric Authentication Solutions Product Leadership Award

The company is focused on building customer value based on superior quality, cutting-edge technology, and in-depth know-how. Particularly, HID possesses a wide portfolio that offers first-class solutions for facial recognition, fingerprint biometrics, and livescan technology, creating substantial customer value for a wide range of use cases across different industries.

"Leveraging multispectral imaging (MSI) technology, advanced presentation attack detection (PAD), and structured light illumination in its advanced two-dimensional (2D)/three-dimensional (3D) camera technology enables HID to provide accurate identification in challenging lighting conditions such as darkness, direct sunlight, backlight, and gradient conditions, which many of its competition cannot achieve," said Danielle VanZandt, industry manager for Frost & Sullivan's commercial and public security group.

HID also features a customer-focused growth business strategy that positions the company as a major player and trendsetter in the biometric authentication solutions industry. HID's solutions apply to various industries, including banking and financial services, retail, healthcare, travel, transportation, hospitality, and the government sector.

"At HID, we are committed to leading the way in the biometric authentication industry by delivering superior technology solutions that empower trusted identities," said Steve Currie, SVP and Head of Extended Access Technologies of HID. "Our unwavering dedication to innovation, coupled with our deep industry expertise, positions us as a leader in the field. We understand the critical importance of securing identities and protecting personal information, and we are proud to play a key role in enabling secure and seamless authentication experiences for our customers worldwide."

To keep its position as a leader in this industry, the company is heavily investing in R&D to develop new technologies that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to improve its biometric solution performance. As a result, HID is uniquely positioned to grow its share in the sector since global companies continue to invest in secure and robust authentication solutions, including facial recognition and fingerprint biometrics.

"HID has spent the past 30 years evolving and growing into a leader and preferred identity vendor, which includes building and refining its product portfolio to enable use cases in all facets of the biometrics ecosystem (e.g., facial and fingerprint recognition, palm print, iris, and multi-modal biometric systems)," noted Samantha Fisher, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the sector. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry experts compare sector participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary analysis to identify best practices in the industry.

