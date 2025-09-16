HID Global and InThing Corp Partner to Deliver RTLS-Powered Operational Visibility for Discrete Manufacturers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity and RTLS Solutions, and InThing Corp, a Silicon Valley-based enterprise software company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver real-time operational visibility across discrete manufacturing environments.

This collaboration brings together HID's robust Real-Time Location System (RTLS) infrastructure – built on BLE and UWB anchors and tags - with InThing's intelligent scalable software platform to offer fully integrated, ready-to-deploy solutions. The partnership is designed to drive measurable impact and business outcomes in asset visibility, yard and intralogistics tracking, and workforce safety and productivity.

"By integrating HID's proven RTLS infrastructure with InThing's real-time contextual analytics, we're enabling discrete manufacturers to gain full-stack visibility—from the shop floor to the yard," said Bradley Williams, Segment Director, HID RTLS Industrial.

"This partnership makes industrial RTLS accessible for both large and mid-market manufacturers," added Sandee Mukherjee, CEO of InThing. "Our platform turns HID's RTLS infrastructure into a plug-and-play intelligence source for tracking assets, tools, materials, goods, containers, shipments and personnel in real-time, while seamlessly integrating with MES, WMS, ERP, EAM, HRMS and all other enterprise systems – eliminating hundreds of thousands of dollars in integration costs."

HID Global brings decades of leadership in RTLS hardware and deployment expertise, with successful use cases across manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.

InThing Corp delivers the industry's first SOC 2- compliant Visibility Platform for converting raw location sensor events into actionable intelligence, in real-time, and offering pre-configured, ready-to-deploy visibility solutions in industrial, government and healthcare verticals.

Together, HID and InThing are redefining what's possible in connected manufacturing – delivering visibility that drives action, efficiency, and sustained competitive advantage.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places, and things. The company's RTLS solutions are deployed globally to enable real-time visibility and operational intelligence across manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare verticals.

About InThing

InThing is a Silicon Valley-based enterprise software company offering real-time intelligence about physical things. Its AI-powered visibility platform transforms sensor data into actionable insights – supporting RFID, BLE, UWB, GPS, and other location technologies across industrial, healthcare and government verticals.

SOURCE InThing Corp; HID Global