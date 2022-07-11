HID Global Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling PKI and IoT Management with Its PKIaaS Solution

HID Global helps organizations handle the massive number of public and private trust certificates across the web, email, connected devices, and digital signing services to facilitate PKI adoption. The PKIaaS allows clients to outsource the complexity of the PKI in the cloud while retaining the control of their private root keys. It reduces the risk of certificate outages by automating the certificate lifecycle management from issuance to renewal and tracking certificate inventory across the entire organization for public and private trust digital certificates.. As a result, organizations can scale as they grow and protect every device within enterprise with predictable cost.

"HID Global's PKIaaS enables scalability, flexibility, and multi-year pricing predictability to maximize the value of using PKI while automating certificate lifecycle management and retaining the control of your private trust assets," stated Swetha R Krishnamoorthi, senior industry analyst. "HID Global helps organizations build trust among end consumers and within its internal networks without enduring operational complexity or higher overall cost."

The company's Public Key Infrastructure-as-a-Service (PKIaaS) offering delivers all the benefits of having an internal PKI without organizations needing to manage the infrastructure and keep up to date with operational best practices required for securing and scaling PKI. It delivers high-quality and flexible PKIaaS to customers with its geographically dispersed multi-tenant platform. HID Global's PKIaaS solution provides:

Dedicated issuing certificate authority (CA) service to:

Help enterprises issue and manage private TLS certificates

Reduce the cost and complexity of managed PKI service, helping organizations identify the issuing CA as the trust anchor within their environment

Offer strong authentication and data encryption for organizations leveraging Microsoft's CA for internal end-points certificate issuance

Private root PKI service to:

Store the private keys of each customer in dedicated hardware security modules (HSMs)

Secure large enterprise network or connected IoT devices with unique trust models and PKI hierarchies

Trusted TLS/SSL service to:

Provide domain validation (DV), organization validation (OV), extended validation (EV) TLS/SSL certificates

Help organization manage public and private trust certificates through single pane of glass

"HID Global has been active in the trust and identity services business for a long time. The company has leveraged its experience and expertise to build a PKIaaS solution that reduces operational complexity and provides a smooth customer experience," said Krishnamoorthi.

HID Global's cloud-based certificate protocols and management tool help organizations quickly scale up their PKI operations across different regions globally. The company's PKIaaS is tailored to address the requirements of small and medium-sized enterprises and the complexities of large enterprises.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About HID Global ®

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people secure and convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be accurately identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID® products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial organizations and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

