HID Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for User Authentication by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading User Authentication vendors.

HID, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology, excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named HID as a technology leader in their 2024 SPARK Matrix™ analysis of User Authentication market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix™ delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

HID was chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™: User Authentication, 2024 due to its outstanding capabilities in providing robust security features, seamless integration with existing systems, and comprehensive management tools that ensure secure and efficient identity verification and access control for resources.

QKS Group defines User Authentication as "A solution that empowers organizations to identify, authenticate and authorize users which are connected to network resources through OTPs, TOTP and passwordless authentication. It provides secure access to the authorized users which have access to the privileged resources, mitigates account takeover, also prevents phishing activities, information theft and fraudulent transactions by blocking unauthorized users in real-time. It strengthens IT security by enhancing networks, applications, data security and addresses IT security regulatory compliances. Additionally, user authentication helps to manage digital identities that can be accessed through cloud, mobile and on-prem environments."

According to Sanket Kadam Analyst at QKS Group, "HID's Authentication Platform covers the full identity journey beyond passwordless by enabling the creation, use and management of secure identities in the cloud or on-prem. The platform supports multiple form factors such as physical access cards, FIDO and PKI-enabled smart cards and security keys, hardware OTP tokens, as well as multiple authentication methods, including biometrics, push-based mobile authentication, behavioral analytics, risk-based authentication, and out-of-band authentication. These capabilities help organizations safeguard sensitive data and manage secure access for users across diverse systems."

"We want to enable enterprise organizations to find the passwordless journey that best fits their needs to enhance their customer and employee experiences without compromising on security. We do that by offering flexibility with the broadest range of authentication methods, and by leveraging our 20+ years expertise to meet today's security needs while accelerating tomorrow's path to passwordless," says Sean Dyon, VP & Head of the Authentication Business Unit at HID. "Our ongoing collaboration with industry leaders and partners like Microsoft, and adoption of key standards such as FIDO, underscores our commitment to driving innovation in this space."

The user authentication market is evolving rapidly due to the increasing reliance on digital interactions across sectors, creating a heightened need for secure, seamless, and user-friendly authentication solutions. Market dynamics in user authentication are heavily influenced by the growing volume of cyber threats, regulatory compliance requirements, and the rise of digital transformation initiatives. Organizations are shifting from traditional password-based authentication to more robust methods like multi-factor authentication (MFA), biometric authentication, and adaptive authentication to safeguard their digital assets while enhancing user experience. As businesses digitize their operations, they seek authentication solutions that not only secure access but also provide an optimal user journey.

Additional Resources:

For more information about HID

About HID:

HID powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID's products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID's technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

Vendor Media Contact:

HID

Matt Winn

[email protected]

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

Media Contact:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/hid-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2024-spark-matrixtm-for-user-authentication-by-qks-group-877

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE QKS Group