Hidden Beach Recordings Adopts Patented TuneGO® Vault to Future-Proof Catalog of Music, Videos & Exclusive Artwork for the New Era of Media

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuneGO®, Inc. announces that its next-generation patented TuneGO Vault is now available to artists working with Hidden Beach Recordings, the brainchild of veteran music industry executive Steve McKeever. The record label will also utilize the TuneGO Vault to securely store and protect its entire back catalog of music, videos, and exclusive digital artwork—as well as exclusive artwork and content beyond traditional music, such as work related to President Barack Obama and Dr. Cornel West, and other special projects—in the cloud, and distribute the material in its catalog across multiple entertainment platforms.

Southern California-based Hidden Beach Recordings, distributed by Universal Music Group, was established by Mr. McKeever more than 20 years ago in order to provide a home for artists to thrive without the commercial and creative constraints of the traditional music business. The label is committed to artistic freedom and expression and has offered a platform where artists have been encouraged to highlight relevant social commentary in their music. Hidden Beach has discovered pioneering and groundbreaking artists such as Jill Scott, Kindred The Family Soul, Mike Phillips and Angie Fisher, plus has nurtured and represented a talented roster of artists such as BeBe Winans, Gene Noble, Brenda Russell, Darius Rucker and Al B. Sure!.

Hidden Beach Recordings is credited with a series of firsts in the record business, such as producing the popular jazz and hip-hop series Unwrapped Music Sessions, a fusion of top jazz artists performing modern hip hop hits. Hidden Beach also produced the first-of-their-kind soundtracks of the historic Obama-Biden 2008 Presidential Campaign and 2009 Presidential Inauguration. Yes We Can: Voices of a Grassroots Movement, released in 2008, includes music by Jackson Browne, Sheryl Crow, John Legend, Los Lonely Boys, John Mayer, Lionel Richie, Dave Stewart, Stevie Wonder, and others. Hidden Beach followed up on this ground-breaking effort with the first-ever Presidential Inauguration soundtrack, Change is Now: Renewing America's Promise. Released in 2009, the soundtrack features artists such as Common, Sheryl Crow, India.Arie, Maroon 5, James Taylor, will-i-am, and Stevie Wonder. In addition, Hidden Beach exclusively produced and distributed the 2007 album Never Forget: A Journey of Revelations from Princeton University professor Cornel West and Black Men Who Mean Business, which contains 16 tracks on which Dr. West collaborates with musicians to offer commentary on social conditions affecting African-Americans.

"Hidden Beach Recordings shares TuneGO's emphasis on the use of creativity, innovation, and support for artists to change the music industry for the better," said Alison Ball, President of TuneGO. "The patented technology powering the TuneGO Vault has the power to support Hidden Beach's current digital strategies, plus future-proof the entire back catalog and new content for the world of NFTs and other exciting opportunities. The TuneGO Vault gives labels the tools to secure and protect an entire collection of digital, physical, and analog media beyond music, store it under lock and key in the cloud for future generations, and distribute it through current and future entertainment platforms."

Initially financed by a secret consortium of diverse investors, led by National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar Michael Jordan, Hidden Beach rose to prominence in 2000, discovering and launching the career of multi-platinum, Grammy-winning artist Jill Scott. For more information about the label, please visit https://hiddenbeach.com/hidden-beach-recordings/.

"I established Hidden Beach as a creative safehouse where artists have the freedom to explore and foster their talent, outside of the usual demands, pressures, and creative walls and barriers common in an industry accustomed to neatly compartmentalizing and segregating music into different boxes. The TuneGO Vault helps us advance our mission, offering a creative safehouse in the cloud for great musicians making great music and other innovative art," said Steve McKeever, Founder of Hidden Beach Recordings. "But in addition to protecting what our artists will create going forward, we must also archive, secure, and distribute the creative fruits of our journey so far."

The TuneGO Vault is a patented cloud-based platform for securely storing and sharing music in digital form, including audio files as well as the project and stem files (bass, drums, vocals, and melody of a track) from recording sessions. This first-of-its-kind solution gives artists and labels full control over the entire creative process, providing the ability to establish a chain of custody for a song prior to the minting of a non-fungible token (NFT). This level of detailed tracking of creative rights and contributions has never before been available to artists. The enhanced TuneGO Vault, launched last month, also provides artists with the highest level of protection and security for their work, enabling them to securely store and share their content with peace of mind and the ability to completely control and keep a record of who has access to their work.

"We are proud to partner with Hidden Beach to give its artists full control of the creative process, allow them to receive all the royalties to which they are entitled, and prevent the loss of music, videos, artwork, and exclusive content produced on the label," said John Kohl, Co-Founder and CEO of TuneGO. "Our next-generation digital Vault was built to not only resolve disputes over song rights and royalties once and for all, while giving artists far more control over the creation of their music, but also permanently archive what recording artists and labels have produced. Music, videos, artwork, and other creative content should not be exposed to the risk of being lost forever because they only exist in physical form and have not been properly archived and secured. The multi-patented technology powering the TuneGO Vault can ensure that scenarios like the 2008 Universal Studios Hollywood backlot fire never result in the widespread loss of artistic material ever again."

When a song's files are added to the TuneGO Vault, they are time-stamped and song ownership is assigned to the originating artist, who can provide digital access keys to collaborators, contributors, and listeners, and take away those access keys at any time. All activity and messages related to contributions, collaborations, splits, and metadata tagging are detailed and tracked, creating an indisputable "digital record" of song ownership, and the specific individuals who have been granted digital access keys for the viewing, listening or collaborative contributions of the song in the cloud.

TuneGO® Inc. is leveling the playing field in the music industry. We streamline content and music rights management, creative collaboration, plus distribution, licensing and promotion, on a single unified digital platform, enabling artists and creatives to focus on what they do best—making music. Our patented technology stores a complete, permanent digital record of the music creation process in the cloud, essentially digitizing an artist's catalog while protecting creative rights throughout their career. TuneGO's end-to-end ecosystem also offers streaming distribution, sync licensing opportunities, and promotional services to help artists take their music to the global stage.

By giving artists, labels, and publishers the capability to securely manage their digital content and control their creative rights on the same platform where they distribute and license their music—ensuring artists are paid all of the royalties to which they are entitled—TuneGO is breaking new ground in the music industry. To learn more, please visit www.tunego.com or contact TuneGO at [email protected]. TuneGO is a free download in the app store and is powered by cutting-edge technology which has more than 70 granted patent claims.

