Hidden Creek Golf Club Open to the Public for Day of Giving Event

All six Dormie Network clubs are hosting a Day of Giving event this year, a unique opportunity for non-members to experience courses from some of the game's best architects (Coore & Crenshaw, Fazio, Palmer, and George) rarely open to the public.

The Dormie Day of Giving series is part of the Dormie Network Foundation's pledge of $4.8M of in-kind giving to nonprofits across the country. Area golfers are encouraged to register for this event to experience Hidden Creek's private club and support the Foundation. For more information, contact Hidden Creek Head Golf Professional Zach Hamilton.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.



