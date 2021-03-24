'Hidden Gym' Hosts Two-Day, Pain-Free Performance Specialist Certification (PPSC) Course Event: Presenting the Absolute Best in Fitness and Wellness Education for the Texas Strong

ALLEN, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Gym (https://hiddengym.net/) proudly announced it would host the highly sought-after PPSC training course that has certified over 5200 coaches nationwide and hosted clinics in over 200 locations worldwide. Developed by celebrity trainer Dr. John Rusin, PPSC is a specialized certification that teaches fitness trainers how to develop pain-free wellness programs for clients working through pain issues. Hidden Gym Co-Founder Greg McCoy is a Certified PPSC Coach and expert trainer who uses the system to help his own clients train through pain, along with internationally recognized trainer, fitness model, and IFBB Olympic Champion, Tawna Eubanks McCoy. The Hidden Gym PPSC course event is scheduled for April 17-18.

"As facility owners and personal trainers, Tawna and I are absolutely thrilled to be hosting this PPSC event," said Greg McCoy. "I'm committed to teaching this modality to others because everyone, from high performing athletes to novice gym-goers, often have to work through pain. This certification is geared toward trainers and teaches them to implement proper warm ups, programming, form, and proper recovery. At the end of the day, getting our members the results they want is what drives me and my team; so the better our trainers are at their jobs, the better we can accomplish this. And we will continue to offer world-class certifications and programs just like this, to attract the top personal-training talent our members have come to expect."

"Education is one of our core values, and we work especially hard to bring world-class instruction to the Dallas/Ft. Worth area," said Tawna McCoy. "PPSC is regularly used by MLB All-Stars, NFL All-Pros, Olympic Gold/Silver/Bronze Medalists, world-record holding Powerlifters, Elite Bodybuilders, Figure Competitors, and many other professional athletes from eight of the major American professional sports leagues. Why? Because it works. Nothing else can help you to continue training – despite pain issues – like PPSC. And it's a great addition to our other membership benefits like nutrition education, and chiropractic/recovery services."

Developed by Dr. John Rusin, the 16-hour course will enable attendees to master injury prevention. "I have made it my personal mission to continue educating Personal Trainer's, Coach's, and Healthcare practitioners during this unprecedented time in our industry. Now more than ever, we need to band together as an industry to provide safe options for everyone actively improving their health!" stated Rusin.

About Hidden Gym

Co-founded in 2019 by globally recognized and experienced fitness team, Tawna and Greg McCoy, Hidden Gym is a cutting-edge personal training and wellness center staffed with dedicated trainers who are educated in the latest fitness modalities for endurance, strength, flexibility, and balance. Offering unique, tailored training programs for individual needs, world-class fitness certifications, and a friendly, enthusiastic staff, Hidden Gym represents a whole community of expert fitness enthusiasts. Learn more at: www.HiddenGym.net.

