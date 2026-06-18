Hidden in Plain Sight: Accounts Payable Data Becomes a Competitive Advantage, Says Square 9

AP Forecasting Becomes Critical for Visibility Amidst Economic Uncertainty

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations face ongoing economic uncertainty, finance leaders are discovering that accounts payable contains some of the most valuable forecasting intelligence in the business. Beyond invoice processing and vendor payments, AP documents provide early visibility into spending trends, supplier risks, and future financial obligations.

AP Forecasting is Surfacing New Insights.

As businesses navigate inflationary pressures, supply chain volatility, shifting vendor relationships, and increased demands for financial agility, the information contained within invoices, contracts, purchase orders, and other documents is taking on new strategic importance.

The challenge is that much of this information remains unstructured in paper documents, email threads, scanned files, and disconnected systems. According to Market.US, the AI invoice management market is projected to grow at a 32.6% compound annual growth rate through 2034, driven by organizations seeking greater visibility into financial operations and planning.

Industry analysts increasingly point to real-time financial visibility as a competitive advantage. While traditional ERP systems excel at recording completed transactions, they often lack the surrounding business context found in invoices, contracts, purchase orders, and related documents.

This information is needed to anticipate future costs, identify operational trends, and make more informed decisions.

"Finance teams are quickly realizing that the information in their documents contain powerful predictors," says Square 9 President and CEO, Stephen Young. "These documents unlock spending trends, supplier risk, and future financial needs, creating a proactive approach to business."

Organizations are increasingly turning to AI-powered document automation to unlock this intelligence. According to Square 9 customer data, organizations achieve an average return on investment within 15 months while improving visibility into financial commitments, reducing manual processing, and accelerating access to data needed for forecasting and planning.

Using intelligent document processing to contextualize, classify, archive, and extract information, these documents reveal critical information.

Invoices uncover purchasing patterns, seasonal spending changes, freight fluctuations, and supplier price increases.

Contracts contain renewal dates, negotiated terms, and compliance obligations.

Purchase orders and supporting documentation provide insight into inventory demand, departmental spending behavior, and supplier dependencies.

As finance teams continue to be asked to do more with less, the organizations that can transform unstructured AP information into actionable intelligence will be better positioned to respond to changing market conditions and make faster, more informed decisions.

To learn how AP automation can improve both operational efficiency and financial forecasting, download the free AP Automation Checklist.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions.

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks