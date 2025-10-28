Hidden Level and About Objects Introduce "DroneOps" -- Real-Time 3D Airspace Awareness for Apple Vision Pro and iPad

Turning complex airspace data into an immersive, easy-to-understand 3D experience for first responders and event organizers

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Level today announced DroneOps, developed in partnership with About Objects, a spatial computing app for Apple Vision Pro that transforms live airspace data into an intuitive, immersive 3D experience. The solution is designed to give security teams, first responders, and event organizers enhanced situational awareness of drone and aircraft activity in real time.

Introducing Drone Ops, powered by Hidden Level's Airspace Monitoring Service Hidden Level Logo.

Built for Apple Vision Pro

DroneOps leverages visionOS to present Hidden Level's real-time airspace data in an interactive spatial interface that allows operators to visualize activity naturally in three dimensions, identifying potential hazards, tracking flight paths, and coordinating rapid responses.

"This spatial experience brings our airspace data to life," said Jeff Cole, CEO and Co-Founder of Hidden Level. "By viewing our live data on Apple Vision Pro with spatial awareness, users can see, understand, and act on drone activity as it's happening. It's a whole new way to keep people safe."

"Our goal was to make the experience of monitoring airspace as natural and intuitive as possible," added Bob Leonard, CEO of About Objects. "With Apple Vision Pro, operators don't have to interpret complex data — they can see it, interact with it, and respond in the moment."

The innovative solution combines About Objects deep visionOS and AI development expertise with Hidden Level's reliable, real-time detection of aerial activity.

Together, the companies are demonstrating how cutting-edge visualization and live sensor data can come together to make air safety simpler, faster, and more intuitive — helping teams respond confidently when it matters most.

Availability: DroneOps is currently available for qualified commercial, government, and public safety organizations. Agencies and first responders interested in learning more or scheduling a live demo can contact Hidden Level at www.hiddenlevel.com/contact or About Objects at www.aboutobjects.com/contact

About Hidden Level

Hidden Level is a U.S.-based technology company delivering passive radar and radio frequency (RF) solutions that form the backbone of next-gen airspace security. Its real-time monitoring systems are trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, and the FAA to provide accurate, privacy-protected visibility into what's flying nearby. Learn more at www.hiddenlevel.com.

About About Objects

About Objects is a technology consultancy and Apple enterprise development partner, recognized for pioneering work on Vision Pro and the broader Apple ecosystem. With decades of full-stack expertise, the company helps organizations bring ideas to life through custom application development, spatial computing, and AI solutions that empower teams to design for what's next. Learn more at www.aboutobjects.com.

SOURCE Hidden Level