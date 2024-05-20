Hidden River Announces Network Agreement with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ

Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Expands Access to Care with In-Network Services

CHESTER, N.J., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healing at Hidden River is pleased to announce it has secured an agreement with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon) to provide in-network access to quality residential level of care provided by our residential treatment center in Chester, New Jersey. Approximately 10% of the New Jersey and nationwide youth population suffers from an eating disorder. This population relies on organizations like Healing at Hidden River to get the treatment and support they need to face and beat their eating disorder so they have a chance to secure a healthy future, which they all deserve.

Horizon is the largest health insurer in New Jersey, and it was important that Healing at Hidden River join Horizon's network to be able to mutually serve thousands of members who rely on Horizon for their health insurance. "We want to thank Horizon for their continued efforts and commitment through this entire process. We appreciate Horizon's trust in Healing at Hidden River and their investment in high quality healthcare for their members" said James Runyan, Executive Director of Healing at Hidden River. "Our staff works very hard each day to provide our patients the highest quality of residential care. Each patient has a unique story so it's critical that we listen to them to identify their daily challenges so we can effectively tailor their individual treatment and guide them through their journey to recovery. Patient families also need our support as they play an important role in the recovery of their loved one. We make sure families leave our program equipped with the knowledge and tools they need to provide their loved one with the support they need once they transition back home."

