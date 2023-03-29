Hidden River Announces New Leadership Team Members

CHESTER, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden River, a residential eating disorder treatment center for girls and women ages 11 to 20, is proud to announce the new members of its leadership team.

Take a tour of Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment in Chester, NJ. Lynn Corey MSW, LCSW, CEDS-S, CETP Clinical Director Dr. Mariam Bekhit Chief Medical Officer James Runyan, MS, LMFT, LCP, CEDSS Executive Director

Lynn Corey, MSW, LCSW, CEDS-S, CETP joins us as the new Clinical Director. After over two decades in the eating disorder field, she is now leading the clinical team at Hidden River as they facilitate a specialized and comprehensive therapy program. She has previously served as the Clinical Manager at Robert Wood Johnson in Somerset, New Jersey, covering programs in general mental health, behavioral health, and outpatient eating disorders as well as the inpatient eating disorder unit. Lynn is credentialed by the International Association of Eating Disorder Specialists (IAEDP) as a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist and Supervisor (CEDSS). She is also certified as an Expert Trauma Professional with a certification in EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) from the EMDR Institute and EMDRIA.

"Hidden River is a wonderful facility on a beautiful estate where girls and young women are comfortable and safe," Lynn shares. "I am impressed by the compassionate care this team provides. It is truly something special. I am so grateful to be part of the Hidden River team and contributing in a meaningful way."

Dr. Mariam Bekhit joins the team as the Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Bekhit has a successful history of leadership in providing mental health care to a diverse population of children, adolescents, and adults. She joins the Hidden River team from her recent role as the Chief Medical Officer and Director of Child Services for Summit Oaks Hospital. Prior to these positions, she was the Medical/Clinical Director at Meadowview Psychiatric Hospital. Dr. Bekhit is credentialed with the American Board of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and as a Diplomat with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

"Upon visiting Hidden River my first time, I quickly observed that this treatment center is a gem of a residential program. The caring support of the staff, the evidenced-based clinical and nutrition education program; along with the culinary training that is occurring here is truly unique on the East Coast. Patients are healing, and they are being skillfully trained to care for themselves in practical and meaningful ways," Dr. Bekhit says. "With my many years of clinical experience, I will be helpful to the patients and their family by effectively treating the complexity of eating disorders and psychiatric illnesses. I am truly grateful to be a member of the Hidden River multidisciplinary team."

In December 2021, James Runyan, MS, LMFT, LCP, CEDSS joined the team as Executive Director. Since 1994, he has developed eating disorder treatment programs throughout the country. His many roles have included Executive Director, Chief Operations Officer, Clinical Director, Program Director, and Therapist. Additionally, he has been an expert consultant for several treatment centers and has provided private practice care to clients with eating disorders, self-injurious behavior, and bariatric surgery. James is credentialed by the International Association of Eating Disorder Specialists (IAEDP) as a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist and Supervisor. James is also a past-President of the Board of Directors of IAEDP.

"Hidden River is a calming treatment environment. The team provides a nurturing atmosphere that parents can confidently bring their daughters to and know they will be received warmly," explains James. "The level of professionalism to provide evidenced-based treatment is quite remarkable."

About Hidden River:

Hidden River, located in Chester Township, New Jersey, is a residential eating disorder treatment center for girls and women ages 11 to 20 that utilizes an expert, compassionate approach with an emphasis on family involvement. Opened in 2019, the beautifully designed facility is located in a peaceful, natural environment that is conducive to healing and recovery.

