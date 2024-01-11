Hidden River Announces the Launch of Newly-Designed Website

Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment

11 Jan, 2024, 11:05 ET

Learn More About the Site's Updated Look and User-Friendly Features

CHESTER, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden River is excited to announce the launch of our newly-designed website, https://hiddenriverhealing.com. The website features a fresh look, user-friendly navigation, and expanded content to help users better understand our mission and services.

Key features of the new website include:

Take a tour of Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment in Chester, NJ.
  • Detailed information about all aspects of our treatment program, inclusive of:
    • individual, group, and family therapy
    • nutrition and culinary skills training
    • psychiatric and medical care
    • LearnWell education services

  • A page dedicated to our leadership team, allowing our visitors to get to know the key players in their recovery journey
  • Improved navigation on our blog with post summaries, easy access to older articles, and the ability to search for a topic or keyword
  • The ability to tour our beautiful facility and grounds through video and photos
  • A resources page that features frequently asked questions and helpful information about eating disorders

"We are thrilled to share our new website and improve the online experience for our visitors," said Jennifer Vargas, Director of Business Development & Admissions. "The site's detailed content and peaceful imagery reflects our dedication to an evidence-based treatment approach for eating disorder patients with an emphasis on daily education, practical skills training, and family involvement."

We encourage visitors to explore the website and sign-up for our monthly newsletter.

For more information, please go to https://hiddenriverhealing.com.

About Hidden River:

Hidden River, located in Chester Township, New Jersey, is a residential eating disorder treatment center for girls and women ages 10 to 20 that utilizes an expert, compassionate approach with an emphasis on family involvement. Opened in 2019, the beautifully designed facility is located in a peaceful, natural environment that is conducive to healing and recovery. 

Media Contact:

Jennifer Vargas, Director of Business Development & Admissions
[email protected]  

SOURCE Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment

