Hidden River Strategic Capital Supports Somersault's Expansion of The Little Gym into California

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden River Strategic Capital ("Hidden River") today announced that its portfolio company, Somersault, has expanded into California with the acquisition of six The Little Gym locations across the South Bay and San Jose markets.

Somersault is the largest franchisee within The Little Gym system, part of youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands. With the addition of the six California locations, Somersault now operates 29 units across eight states, with an additional 12 locations planned for development within the company's existing territories. Richard Moore, Somersault's CEO, said, "We are proud of the team and culture we have built at Somersault, and we see significant long-term opportunity to continue building an industry-leading organization within The Little Gym which is the preeminent recreational gymnastics brand in the market."

With an initial acquisition of seven The Little Gym locations, Somersault was formed in August 2023 by Hidden River, a private equity firm based in suburban Philadelphia, PA, and Taurus Capital Partners, an operationally-focused investor based in Chicago, IL. Somersault was established to execute a focused buy-and-build strategy within the brand while investing in operational excellence through the buildout of a best-in-class leadership team. The company has grown meaningfully over the past two and a half years through strategic acquisitions, new location openings, and strong unit level performance.

"The expansion into California represents an important milestone in Somersault's growth trajectory and underscores the momentum behind the platform. We see significant runway ahead and remain committed to supporting the team as they scale thoughtfully into new markets," said Hidden River co-founder and partner Kevin Condon.

The Little Gym is the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through age 12. The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities for three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning. Programs, classes and parties are designed to build confidence, coordination, and foundational life skills in a positive and engaging environment.

About Hidden River Strategic Capital

Hidden River Strategic Capital invests $7.5 million to $25 million into U.S.-based businesses typically generating at least $10 million of revenues and $2 million of EBITDA. Hidden River provides structured capital through flexible, customized, and partnership-oriented debt and equity to support these management-owned businesses through their growth needs and strategic initiatives. The Fund invests in a variety of industries with a strong preference for unique, repeatable, and durable business models. For more information, please visit www.hiddenrivercap.com .

About Taurus Capital Partners

Taurus Capital Partners is an operationally-focused investor targeting long-term opportunities in founder-owned, lower middle market businesses. Taurus is led by Griffin Gordon, a seasoned operator who invests where his and his team's experience leading, growing, and professionalizing private companies can drive long-term value. For more information, please visit www.taurus-cp.com .

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, please visit www.TheLittleGym.com .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

