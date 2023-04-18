Hidden Road Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 and UK Cyber Essentials Certifications

LONDON and ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Road, the global credit network for institutions, announced today that it has recently completed SOC 2 Type 1 certification, an external audit on Hidden Road's handling of sensitive information, and Cyber Essentials certification, an accreditation for cybersecurity from the Government of the United Kingdom.

SOC 2 Type 1 certification means that Hidden Road has ensured that their clients' data remains private and that it is managed in the most secure way possible, as outlined by internationally-recognized standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The firm is currently working towards SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

The UK's Cyber Essentials certification signifies that Hidden Road is taking careful measures to prevent cyber attacks and to minimize other specific potential vulnerabilities, on all possible fronts.

"From the beginning, Hidden Road has been deeply committed to the security of the firm's and clients' data," said Laine Litman, President of Hidden Road. "Our management, technology, compliance and client teams work continuously on this front, and we're excited to be able to report we have achieved these high standards of securely managing sensitive information and protecting against cyber attacks."

Hidden Road's quantitatively-driven platform provides real-time risk management and seamless credit across venues, products and asset classes. The company's products include prime brokerage, clearing and financing for traditional and digital assets.

About Hidden Road

Hidden Road Partners is the global credit network for institutions, enabling seamless access to traditional and digital markets. Conflict-free and built on a modern technology stack, Hidden Road removes complexity and cost in prime brokerage, clearing and financing. For more information, please email [email protected].

