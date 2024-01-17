Hidden Road Continues Expansion into Listed Derivatives Clearing

Hidden Road Partners

17 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Hidden Road, the global credit network for institutions, has launched listed derivatives clearing, starting with CME Group products

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Road, the global credit network for institutions, today announced that it has extended its credit intermediation, clearing and financing offerings to cover listed derivatives markets through the firm's U.S. entity, Hidden Road Partners CIV US LLC, a registered futures commission merchant (FCM). The listed derivatives business is starting with CME Clearing (NASDAQ: CME) as its first venue and will be expanding venue and clearinghouse coverage globally over the coming months.

"Extending our services to cover listed derivatives is a significant step in our mission to provide comprehensive clearing across venues, products and asset classes," said Alex Kallelis, Head of Business Development, Americas at Hidden Road. "Operating as an FCM clearing member of CME Clearing enables more efficient market access for our clients across a full spectrum of traditional and digital asset classes."

Hidden Road solves many of today's problems in credit intermediation and prime brokerage caused by legacy technology, archaic workflows and conflicts of interest. Among these problems is the difficulty that institutional investors have in obtaining the credit and financing they need to trade efficiently across fragmented global markets. Adding listed derivatives, starting with products cleared by CME Clearing, represents a natural evolution for Hidden Road, driven by client demand for an expansion of the firm's offerings.

About Hidden Road

Hidden Road Partners is the global credit network for institutions, enabling seamless access to traditional and digital markets. Conflict-free and built on a modern technology stack, we remove complexity and cost in prime brokerage, clearing and financing. For more information, please email [email protected].

Media Contact

Jennifer Berlin
Forefront Communications
hiddenroad@forefrontcomms.com
+44 (0) 7375 288 641

