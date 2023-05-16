Hidden Road Receives Investment Firm License in the Netherlands, Expanding Offering to EU Counterparties

AMSTERDAM, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Road, the global credit network for institutions, today announced that its Netherlands entity, Hidden Road Partners CIV NL B.V., has recently been granted a license as an investment firm by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). This license enables Hidden Road to offer spot and derivative products to institutional counterparties within the European Economic Area.

This license adds to Hidden Road's growing footprint of licenses, registrations and certifications for the firm's entities around the world. The AFM's approval complements the firm's UK entity, Hidden Road Partners CIV UK Limited, which is an FCA-registered MiFID and AMLD5 investment firm. Together, these registrations enable Hidden Road to offer spot and derivatives products across both traditional and digital assets throughout the EU and UK. The firm also recently achieved SOC 2 Type 1 and UK Cyber Essentials certifications, signifying their commitment to security.

"The addition of a Dutch regulated entity to our existing UK and US regulated entities permits us to offer our product suite to EU-domiciled institutional clients, and we're excited to capitalize on this expansion to our regulated entity footprint," said Michael Higgins, Global Head of Business Development for Hidden Road. "This marks another step to provide credit intermediation services globally in a regulated and transparent manner."

About Hidden Road

Hidden Road is the global credit network for institutions, enabling seamless access to traditional and digital markets. Conflict-free and built on a modern technology stack, Hidden Road removes complexity and cost in prime brokerage, clearing and financing. For more information, please email [email protected].

