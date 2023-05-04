Hidden Road Releases API Functionality Across Account Activities, Risk Metrics and Automated Treasury Management

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Road, the global credit network for institutions, today announced the general release of a suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) that brings much needed real-time functionality to prime brokerage and clearing. These APIs are among the first in the industry designed to share information across the range of products and asset classes that Hidden Road services, including FX and digital assets.

The three APIs announced today include:

Account Activity API. Counterparties can now stream their account activities, including balances, trades, positions, fees and other metrics across all activity transacted with Hidden Road. The API is powered by a data source with bitemporal modeling properties, meaning that records are never overwritten. Instead, new information is appended to existing records, allowing counterparties to rewind to any point in time to know how information was recorded, further supporting transparency, accountability and trust particularly within the digital asset industry.

Risk API. Counterparties can now stream all of their risk metrics – including margin utilization and tail-risk exposures – in real time across exchanges and OTC, and across their entire Hidden Road portfolio.

Automated Treasury Management (ATM) API. Counterparties can now programmatically request distribution of collateral and credit limits across exchanges and OTC liquidity providers.

"Amid increased regulation and the need for transparency and workflow efficiency, Hidden Road enables counterparties to control their data and benefit from the ability to perform real-time reconciliations," said Michael Higgins, Global Head of Business Development at Hidden Road. "These innovative solutions – desired by and built with our clients in mind – help to shape a capital- and cost-efficient way to access markets. These APIs empower counterparties with heightened awareness of their credit utilization and limits, in addition to supporting their ability to manage limits across multiple venues and counterparties."

Hidden Road is one of the first firms across traditional and digital assets to offer prime brokerage services with real-time API functionality. With these new APIs, Hidden Road is providing yet another step towards institutionalizing the digital asset ecosystem with improved security and increased transparency.

