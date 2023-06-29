Hidden Road's Netherlands Entity Receives Registration from DNB for Digital Assets

AMSTERDAM, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Road, the global credit network for institutions, today announced that its Netherlands entity, Hidden Road Partners CIV NL B.V., has recently been granted a Crypto Service Provider registration by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch Central Bank. This registration enables Hidden Road to offer counterparties the ability to transact between fiat and digital assets in various products.

The registration adds to Hidden Road's growing global footprint of regulatory approvals and certifications. Hidden Road Partners CIV NL B.V. was recently granted a license as an investment firm by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). Together with Hidden Road's UK entity, Hidden Road Partners CIV UK Limited, Hidden Road is currently the only organization to hold the DNB's Crypto Service Provider registration, the AFM's investment firm license, and the UK's MiFID Investment Firm and AMLD5 registrations.

"This additional license for Hidden Road's Dutch entity builds upon our ability to serve our counterparties across traditional and digital assets in a transparent, regulated manner," said Michael Higgins, Global Head of Business Development for Hidden Road. "We continue to seek out and embrace the clarity that comes with licenses, registrations and certifications for our entities around the world."

About Hidden Road

Hidden Road is the global credit network for institutions, enabling seamless access to traditional and digital markets. Conflict-free and built on a modern technology stack, Hidden Road removes complexity and cost in prime brokerage, clearing and financing. For more information, please email [email protected].

