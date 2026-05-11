Hidden Valley™ Ranch Expands into Protein-Forward Snacking with New Line of Seasoned Chicken Dippers

Iconic Ranch Flavor Meets Ready‑to‑Eat Chicken in a New Product that Answers Consumers' Growing Need for Protein and Convenience

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Valley Ranch, the brand known for delicious, versatile condiments and seasoning, is bringing bold ranch flavor to the refrigerated aisle with the launch of its newest innovation: Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers — a new line of protein‑forward, ready‑to‑eat snacks designed to meet the cravings of ranch and protein lovers everywhere, whether they're hungry, busy or simply craving great flavor. The new products are beginning to roll out at select retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Albertsons among other retailers across the country, and will be officially unveiled at Sweet & Snacks Expo (booth #4437), to be held in Las Vegas, May 19-21.

Carl Buddig and Company® Hidden ValleyTM Ranch Expands into Protein-Forward Snacking with New Line of Seasoned Chicken Dippers

Developed through a licensing partnership with Carl Buddig and Company®, the new Dippers mark Hidden Valley Ranch's first entry into the refrigerated protein snacking space, pairing the brand's iconic ranch taste with convenient, high‑quality ready-to-eat chicken to deliver the flavor consumers love with the function they're seeking.

"Today's active consumers want food that works as hard as they do, so we're making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy the Hidden Valley Ranch flavor they love—anytime, anywhere," said Matt Barlow, Vice President of Brand and Commerce Marketing at Carl Buddig & Company. "The new Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers deliver satisfying taste and convenience in the moments that matter — whether that's a quick snack for on the go, post‑workout fuel or an easy topping for their favorite meals."

With seven in 10 Americans actively trying to consume more protein1, Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers are built to help consumers meet their goals without sacrificing the taste they enjoy. And because they require no preparation, the new snacks are designed for flexibility across multiple eating occasions.

"At Hidden Valley Ranch, we're always listening to our loyal ranch fans for ideas on where to bring our iconic flavor next," said Nick Higgins, General Manager of Hidden Valley Ranch. "Now we're making it more convenient and even more delicious for consumers to pack in more protein."

Available in Original Ranch and Buffalo-Style Ranch varieties, Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers (MSRP $3.00) feature 100% natural seasoned grilled chicken strips paired with creamy Hidden Valley™ Original Ranch™ dressing, delivering 15g of protein in a convenient snackable package.

The licensing collaboration brings together Hidden Valley Ranch's iconic brand heritage with Carl Buddig and Company's expertise and legacy of trusted protein products, enabling faster entry into the refrigerated snacking category.

"This partnership continues Carl Buddig and Company's commitment to flavor-forward innovation in the refrigerated category, allowing us to tap into new audiences, expand into formats consumers are actively seeking, and bring something fresh to the market," Barlow adds.

Find Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers in the refrigerated section, available at select retailers nationwide.

ABOUT CARL BUDDIG AND COMPANY

Carl Buddig and Company, based in Tinley Park, Illinois, has been feeding family traditions for over 80 years with the very best in taste, variety and convenience. Owned and operated by the third generation, the company is proud to have welcomed fourth-generation Buddig family members to the business in recent years.

Carl Buddig and Company is the parent company of great-tasting Buddig lunchmeat, Old Wisconsin hardwood-smoked sausage and snack products, and pre-cooked ribs and barbecue entrees under the Kingsford brand. To learn more, please visit www.buddig.com, www.oldwisconsin.com, and www.KingsfordBBQMeats.com.

ABOUT HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH

Founded in 1954, Hidden Valley™ Ranch (NYSE: CLX) is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and America's #1 ranch2. Bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch™ and Hidden Valley Ranch Seasonings & Packets come in a variety of flavors and forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love across all mealtime and snacking occasions. Hidden Valley Ranch products, including Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning, Dressing & Dip Recipe Mix, Hidden Valley Restaurant-Style Ranch Dressing Recipe Mix, Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch Topping & Dressing and more, can be found in grocery retailers nationwide and online. Follow us! www.instagram.com/hidden.valley/ and www.tiktok.com/@hiddenvalleyranch. Learn more at HiddenValley.com. CLX-B

1International Food Information Council survey, 2025

2Based on IRI unit sales data for L52WE 8/31/25

SOURCE Hidden Valley™ Ranch