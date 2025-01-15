Hidden Valley Ranch Teams Up with Pizza Hut and Eli Manning to Launch New Easy Squeeze Bottle and First-Ever Collectible Pizza

Eli Manning to Use the new Hidden Valley Ranch Easy Squeeze Bottle to Autograph Pizza Hut Pizza Creating Crave-worthy Memorabilia

Fans Can Win a Year's Supply of Hidden Valley Ranch and Pizza Hut Pizza to Create Signature Moments All Year Long

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Valley ® Ranch, the nation's original ranch dressing brand, is changing the game with the launch of its brand-new Easy Squeeze bottle, making it even easier to add ranch flavor to anything. To celebrate the launch and just in time for the Big Game, Hidden Valley Ranch is teaming up with Pizza Hut and football legend, Eli Manning, to create the one-of-a-kind Hidden Valley Ranch Signature Pizza, delivered by Pizza Hut.

This unexpected collectible is a crave-worthy Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, autographed by Eli Manning using the precision and control of the new Hidden Valley Ranch Easy Squeeze bottle and preserved in resin for eternity. PSA - the largest and most respected third-party authentication and grading company for trading cards and memorabilia - will authenticate the prized pizza. Football, ranch and pizza enthusiasts can learn more about how to win the forever-lasting memorabilia here.

"Our new bottle design is a game-changer for ranch lovers, making it easier than ever to enjoy every drop of Hidden Valley Ranch without the mess," said CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "We're thrilled to team up with two icons, Pizza Hut and Eli Manning, to create a one-of-a-kind ranch and pizza experience that combines great food, legendary talent, and our new Easy Squeeze bottle."

Here's what's at stake:

Grand Prize : One lucky winner will receive the one-of-a-kind Hidden Valley Ranch Signature Pizza encased in resin, along with a year's supply of Hidden Valley Ranch and a year's worth of Pizza Hut pizza.

: One lucky winner will receive the one-of-a-kind Hidden Valley Ranch Signature Pizza encased in resin, along with a year's supply of Hidden Valley Ranch and a year's worth of Pizza Hut pizza. 10 Runners-Up: 10 runners-up will receive a year's supply of Hidden Valley Ranch and a Pizza Hut pizza to create your own signature moments.

"Pizza Hut is always looking for innovative ways to bring excitement to the table, and partnering with Hidden Valley Ranch to celebrate their Easy Squeeze bottle is the perfect match," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "This experience brings this dynamic duo together in a fun and memorable way, celebrating the deep love fans have for both."

How to Enter**

Ranch and football fans alike can enter the sweepstakes via social media starting on January 15, 2025, through kickoff on February 9, 2025. Visit www.HVRSignaturePizza.com to find step-by-step instructions on how to enter. Submissions will be accepted until 6:30 pm EST on Feb. 9. Don't miss your chance to savor the excitement and take your ranch game to the next level.

The new bottle will feature several consumer benefits including:

Improved Flow Control Cap : No mess, no drips—just clean, controlled pours every time.

: No mess, no drips—just clean, controlled pours every time. Inverted Easy-Squeeze Bottle: Enjoy every drop while eliminating ranch waste in this easier-to-hold-and-control design.

The new design, which will be available in both 16oz and 24oz, will be on shelves at retailers nationwide beginning in March 2025.

To learn more about Hidden Valley Ranch, exclusive recipes and more, visit www.hiddenvalley.com.

ABOUT HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH

Founded in 1954, Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and America's favorite ranch.*. Bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch and Hidden Valley Ranch Seasonings & Packets come in a variety of flavors and forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love across all mealtime and snacking occasions. Hidden Valley Ranch products, including Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning, Dressing & Dip Mix, Hidden Valley Restaurant-Style Ranch Dressing Recipe Mix, Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch Topping & Dressing and more, can be found in grocery retailers nationwide and online. Follow us! www.instagram.com/hidden.valley/ and www.tiktok.com/@hiddenvalleyranch. Learn more at HiddenValley.com.

* Based on IRI unit sales data L52WE 08/25/24 for Hidden Valley Original Ranch

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas and since then has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original Pan® and Original Stuffed Crust® pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order. Today, Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Hut Rewards is open to U.S. residents 18+. See applicable terms at https://hutrewards.pizzahut.com/terms/. A global leader in the pizza category, Pizza Hut operates more than 19,500 restaurants in more than 100 countries. Through its enormous presence, Pizza Hut works to unlock opportunity for its team members and communities around the world.

For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. You can remain up to date on what's happening at Pizza Hut by following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S. (D.C.) 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Ends 2/9/25. See Official Rules, for entry req's, prize details & odds disclosure, at www.HVRSignaturePizza.com. Sponsors: HV Food Products Co., 1221 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607 & Pizza Hut, Inc., 7100 Corporate Dr., Plano, TX 75024.

