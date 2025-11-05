HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH® TURNS TINY NYC APARTMENT INTO THE ULTIMATE POP-UP RESTAURANT EXPERIENCE

The Brand's First-Ever Pop-Up Restaurant Proves that with Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning, Big Kitchens Aren't Necessary to Cook Like a Pro

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Valley® Ranch, the brand known for delicious, versatile condiments and seasonings, is taking its craveworthy obsession to New York City with a one-of-a-kind pop-up restaurant, serving bold flavor from one of the Big Apple's tiny kitchens.

As more young cooks redefine living spaces and what "home cooking" looks like, Hidden Valley Ranch is championing their creativity and confidence in the kitchen, no matter the size or space. The immersive pop-up restaurant will demonstrate how a full kitchen or big living space isn't necessary to deliver five-star flavor, so long as the right seasoning is on the menu.

"Cooking like a pro isn't about the size of your kitchen—it's about the flavor you bring to the table," said Stacy Stokes, Vice President of Marketing at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Hidden Valley Ranch Seasonings bring bold flavor to nearly anything you're serving, from breakfast eggs to savory sides and even holiday roasts."

The Hidden Valley Ranch Tiny Restaurant opens on November 15th for one day only, inviting guests to enjoy a curated, ranch-inspired menu from CIA-trained Chef Kersti Bowser, all crafted in a space no bigger than a New York micro apartment (15 West 28th Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY). Limited seating will be available, with reservations opening Thursday, November 6th at 12:00 p.m. ET on resOS at hidden-valley-ranch-tiny-restaurant.resos.com.

"I developed this menu with simplicity in mind – but to still deliver taste that packs a punch – to show that anyone can create delicious meals right in their own kitchen," said Chef Kersti Bowser, Executive Chef of Hidden Valley Ranch Tiny Restaurant. "No matter the space you're in, Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning is a single, versatile tool for cooking that can do it all, which made developing a full ranch-inspired menu a fun and deliciously rewarding experience."

Hidden Valley Ranch is no stranger to restaurants, with the brand's seasoning blend a staple in dining establishments across the country. It's easy to bring the flavor of The Hidden Valley Ranch Tiny Restaurant home with hundreds of recipes from Hidden Valley Ranch. From the savory depth of garlic and herbs to the zesty kick of jalapeño, Hidden Valley Ranch seasonings are designed to bring great ranch flavor to any meal.

Looking for the perfect winter or holiday recipe? Try these fan-favorite options or visit Hiddenvalley.com for more ideas:

Ranch Mississippi Roast Slow Cooker : Transform any slow cooker into a savory cauldron of zesty ranch goodness.

Transform any slow cooker into a savory cauldron of zesty ranch goodness. Original Ranch® Spinach Dip : Rich, savory and seasoned with zesty Ranch flavor, this recipe goes great with just about any dippable you can dream up.

Rich, savory and seasoned with zesty Ranch flavor, this recipe goes great with just about any dippable you can dream up. Glazed Ranch Ham : This popular twist on a classic ham helps balance sweet with savory to pack a punch with ultimate flavor.

This popular twist on a classic ham helps balance sweet with savory to pack a punch with ultimate flavor. Ranch Green Bean Salad : A great alternative for your holiday spread, just shake on the ranch for some festive zest.

To learn more about Hidden Valley Ranch or be one of the first to access recipes from The Hidden Valley Ranch Tiny Restaurant, follow the brand @hidden.valley or visit hiddenvalley.com.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Founded in 1954, Hidden Valley® Ranch (NYSE: CLX) is the original ranch dressing and America's favorite.* From classic bottles to seasoning packets and plant-powered options, Hidden Valley Ranch offers a variety of ways to enjoy the flavor fans love across meals and snacks. Find Hidden Valley products in stores nationwide or online. CLX-B

*Based on IRI unit sales data for L52WE 6/29/25.

