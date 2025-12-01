HiddenLayer Announces AWS GenAI Integrations, AI Attack Simulation Launch, and Platform Enhancements to Secure Bedrock and AgentCore Deployments

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer, the leading AI security platform for agentic, generative, and predictive AI applications, today announced expanded integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI offerings and a major platform update debuting at AWS re:Invent 2025. HiddenLayer offers additional security features for enterprises using generative AI on AWS, complementing existing protections for models, applications, and agents running on Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon SageMaker, and SageMaker Model Serving Endpoints.

As organizations rapidly adopt generative AI, they face increasing risks of prompt injection, data leakage, and model misuse. HiddenLayer's security technology, built on AWS, helps enterprises address these risks while maintaining speed and innovation.

"As organizations embrace generative AI to power innovation, they also inherit a new class of risks unique to these systems," said Chris Sestito, CEO of HiddenLayer. "Working with AWS, we're ensuring customers can innovate safely, bringing trust, transparency, and resilience to every layer of their AI stack."

Built on AWS to Accelerate Secure AI Innovation

HiddenLayer's AI Security Platform and integrations are available in AWS Marketplace, offering native support for Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker. The company complements AWS infrastructure security by providing AI-specific threat detection, identifying risks within model inference and agent cognition that traditional tools overlook.

Through automated security gates, continuous compliance validation, and real-time threat blocking, HiddenLayer enables developers to maintain velocity while giving security teams confidence and auditable governance for AI deployments.

Alongside these integrations, HiddenLayer is introducing a complete platform redesign and the launches of a new AI Discovery module and an enhanced AI Attack Simulation module, further strengthening its end-to-end AI Security Platform that protects agentic, generative, and predictive AI systems.

Key enhancements include:

AI Discovery: Identifies AI assets within technical environments to build AI asset inventories





AI Attack Simulation : Automates adversarial testing and Red Teaming to identify vulnerabilities before deployment.





Complete UI/UX Revamp: Simplified sidebar navigation and reorganized settings for faster workflows across AI Discovery, AI Supply Chain Security, AI Attack Simulation, and AI Runtime Security.





Enhanced Analytics: Filterable and exportable data tables, with new module-level graphs and charts.





Security Dashboard Overview: Unified view of AI posture, detections, and compliance trends.





Learning Center: In-platform documentation and tutorials, with future guided walkthroughs.

HiddenLayer will demonstrate these capabilities live at AWS re:Invent 2025, December 1–5 in Las Vegas.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://hiddenlayer.com/reinvent2025/ .

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer, a Gartner-recognized Cool Vendor for AI Security, is the leading provider of Security for AI. Its platform helps enterprises safeguard agentic, generative, and predictive AI applications without adding unnecessary complexity or requiring access to raw data and algorithms. Backed by patented technology and industry-leading adversarial AI research, HiddenLayer delivers supply chain security, runtime defense, posture management, and automated red teaming.

For more information, visit www.hiddenlayer.com .

