HiddenLayer Joins the Coalition for Secure AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer today announced it has joined the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI), a new initiative aimed at tackling the cybersecurity risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI). Hosted by the OASIS global standards body, CoSAI is an open-source initiative designed to give all practitioners and developers the guidance and tools they need to create Secure-by-Design AI systems. HiddenLayer will be engaged in all of CoSAI's priority initiatives, and an active part of its ecosystem to share open-source methodologies, standardized frameworks, and tools.

"AI has never been easier to develop, use, and implement within organizations. As deployment continues to surge, so does the need to adopt common security standards and best practices in AI security," said Malcolm Harkins, Chief Security & Trust Officer, HiddenLayer. "HiddenLayer is proud to join the CoSAI in our shared mission to support the widespread adoption of AI security principles."

The coalition's initial focus will be on three main areas:

Software supply chain security for AI systems: enhancing composition and provenance tracking to secure AI applications.





Preparing defenders for a changing cybersecurity landscape: addressing investments and integration challenges in AI and classical systems.





AI security governance: developing best practices and risk assessment frameworks for AI security.

Housed under OASIS Open, the international standards and open source consortium, CoSAI includes founding members such as Amazon, Anthropic, Chainguard, Cisco, Cohere, GenLab, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, PayPal, and Wiz.

"As a founding member and co-chair of CoSAI, I am thrilled to have HiddenLayer join us," said Omar Santos, Security & Trust Organization, Cisco Systems. "With HiddenLayer's technical expertise and collaboration, we are eager to help organizations around the world to address emerging threats more effectively."

For more information about CoSAI, visit https://www.coalitionforsecureai.org/ .

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer is the leading provider of security for AI. Its security platform helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products. HiddenLayer is the only company to offer turnkey security for AI that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded by a team with deep roots in security and ML, HiddenLayer aims to protect enterprise AI from inference, bypass, extraction attacks, and model theft. The company is backed by a group of strategic investors, including M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, IBM Ventures, and Capital One Ventures.

