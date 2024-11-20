HiddenLayer Security for AI Platform Expansion: Introducing Automated Red Teaming for AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer, a leader in security for AI solutions, today announced the launch of its Automated Red Teaming solution for artificial intelligence, a transformative tool that enables security teams to rapidly and thoroughly assess generative AI system vulnerabilities. The addition of this new product extends HiddenLayer's AISec platform capabilities to include Automated Red Teaming, Model Scanning, and GenAI Detection & Response – all under one platform. This innovative solution provides fast, reliable protection for AI deployments, helping businesses safeguard sensitive data and intellectual property, and prevent malicious manipulation of AI models.

"Security teams are racing to build AI security solutions, knowing that AI will be necessary to stay competitive. Our Automated Red Teaming solution reflects our commitment to equipping security teams with efficient, powerful tools to address AI-specific threats swiftly. This allows businesses to confidently harness AI's potential, knowing they are protected against emerging risks," said Mike Bruchanski, Chief Product Officer.

With the rapid rollout of AI technology across industries, new attack surfaces have emerged, requiring an evolution in security strategies. HiddenLayer's Automated Red Teaming solution offers security teams a way to test AI systems for vulnerabilities through simulated, expert-level attacks. It handles routine but essential checks to provide a consistent layer of defense. Developed with HiddenLayer's AI security expertise, it enables comprehensive testing with minimal overhead, allowing seamless integration into the pre-launch testing process.

HiddenLayer's Automated Red Teaming solution empowers security teams to strengthen AI defenses with immediate readiness. Its cost-effectiveness and compliance support, with regulatory-aligned documentation, ensure comprehensive AI security that meets modern risk management needs.

If you want to learn more about Automated Red Teaming, read our blog, or join our webinar Automated Red Teaming for AI Explained, on December 4th at 1 PM CST. You can secure your spot here.

HiddenLayer is the leading provider of Security for AI. Its security platform helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products. HiddenLayer is the only company to offer turnkey security for AI that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded by a team with deep roots in security and AI, HiddenLayer secures enterprise AI from inference, bypass, extraction attacks, and model theft. The company is a Gartner Recognized Cool Vendor for AI Security and is backed by a group of strategic investors, including M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, IBM Ventures, and Capital One Ventures.

