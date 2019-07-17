HiddenLevers and Local Atlanta Organizations to Hold Inaugural Seminar on Women's Financial Empowerment - Girl, Get Your Money

ATLANTA, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of organizations including HiddenLevers, the Atlanta fintech, Emerging Collective, the activist art non-profit, and the Muslim Women's Professional Network of Atlanta, an award-winning non-profit organization, will host a female-centric investing and entrepreneurship seminar.



Entitled Girl, Get Your Money, the inaugural 2-day seminar is geared towards young professional women looking to take agency over their financial affairs and invest in their skills. "There are too many accomplished women who feel like they're unable to contribute in conversations around investing," said Alyssia Maluda, Program Director for Girl, Get Your Money. "We want this seminar to empower women and tailored these workshops to the unique experiences of women."



The larger mission of Girl, Get Your Money is to help participants build the practical skills and knowledge to realize their financial goals and create a community.

Programming



26 July 2019, Friday, 7-10PM :

The seminar will kick off with a networking reception for Girl, Get Your Money attendees at HiddenLevers. The reception will feature a screening of Soufra, the acclaimed documentary detailing women's empowerment and entrepreneurship in the refugee camps of Beirut. "It's incredible to see our film being used to inspire women this way," said Lisa Madison, Vice President of Distribution and Impact, Square Zero Films, the producer of Soufra. "We made the film to build bridges between cultures and bring women together."

"The film highlights one woman's entrepreneurship and we wanted to bring that spirit to this seminar," said Praveen Ghanta, Founder of HiddenLevers.



27 July 2019, Saturday, 9AM-2PM :

The seminar will continue with workshops on:

1. Investing Money 101

2. Negotiations 101

3. Building Your Side Hustle



The program will conclude with a panel discussion moderated by Julie Elberfeld, Senior Vice President, Shared Technology and Executive Sponsor of Diversity and Inclusion for Technology at Capital One on the different ways women can invest in themselves.



"Programs that fulfill women's desire to invest in skills for empowerment continue to be relevant," said Aroona Toor, Executive Director of Muslim Women's Professional Network. "These workshops will resonate with women of all backgrounds."

HiddenLevers will host the seminar at 115 North McDonough Street, across from Decatur High School. Visit www.girlgetyourmoney.org for more information.



About HiddenLevers

HiddenLevers is a technology platform, providing next-level applications, business intelligence, risk analytics and economic research for the wealth management space. HiddenLevers offers client-facing and home office solutions aimed at financial advisors, asset managers, and wealth management executive teams.

About Emerging Collective

Emerging Collective is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization supporting artists working at the intersection of activism and the avant-garde. Emerging Collective promotes fine art and film that advances political + social dialogue, with a particular eye toward the Global South. Our aim is to catapult the most promising activist creatives, empowering them to serve as agents of cultural change.



About Muslim Women's Professional Network

Muslim Women's Professional Network (MWPN) is national 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to engage, empower and connect Muslim women with a focus on professional development and community engagement and service. The Muslim Women's Professional Network exists in three cities (St. Louis, Atlanta & Washington D.C.) with a goal to expand across the U.S.

Media contact:

Alyssia Maluda

218302@email4pr.com

470-588-9375

SOURCE HiddenLevers

Related Links

https://www.hiddenlevers.com

