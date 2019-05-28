HiddenLevers Partners with Orion to Deliver Business Intelligence Insights for RIA Executive Teams

ATLANTA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLevers, a leading risk tech provider serving the wealth management space, announced today its plans to deepen its partnership with Orion Advisor Services LLC ("Orion"), the premier portfolio accounting service provider for financial advisors, to deliver business intelligence insights for Orion customers.

Both firms have already demonstrated the value of integrated fintech over the years on portfolio sync and proposal generation for advisors. HiddenLevers and Orion are now expanding that to bring in essential business metrics for executive teams by integrating Orion's business intelligence components with HiddenLevers' Risk Monitor. These analytics will help the C-suite at wealth management firms to monitor revenue, risk, IPS drift, and advisor performance.

"HiddenLevers is making serious strides in business intelligence, which is becoming important to larger RIAs as they acquire advisors and grow in complexity," said Randy Lambert, President of Orion. "We wanted to harness the existing BI screens that track firm performance within Orion and marry them with HiddenLevers revenue and risk modelling to give RIA executive teams a comprehensive picture of their business."

The Risk Monitor leverages HiddenLevers' iconic stress testing at the firm level, with flexible revenue modelling to incorporate a firm's fee schedules, client growth, contributions, net flows, current asset allocation, and more.

The integration will help Orion RIAs better understand their profit and loss statements with insight at both the advisor and client level. HiddenLevers Risk Monitor aims to become the nucleus of an exec team's decision-making, allowing users to quickly access business intelligence never before seen in financial services.

"The full depth and power of the HiddenLevers risk engine come to life with the Risk Monitor," said Andrew Miller, HiddenLevers Platform Sherpa. "Stress testing is no longer limited to client portfolios. Now execs can stress test against any market scenario across advisors and firms, and across assets, revenue, and cashflows."

About HiddenLevers

HiddenLevers is a risk technology platform, providing next-level applications, analytics and economic research for the wealth management space. With nearly $500 billion in assets on its platform, HiddenLevers offers client-facing and home office solutions aimed at financial advisors, asset managers, compliance teams and corporate treasuries. The cloud-based platform includes a cutting-edge macro-scenario library, proposal generation, portfolio stress testing, model construction, and enterprise risk and revenue monitoring.

About Orion

Orion Advisor Services, LLC (Orion) is the premier portfolio accounting service provider for advisors. Our firm has unique insights into the advisory profession because it was founded for investment advisors by an investment advisor in 1999. Orion frees advisors from back-office tedium so they can enjoy their business again by devoting their time and energy to better serving clients. Orion provides the integrated and fully customizable technology solutions that advisors need to help grow their businesses over the long term. The firm's technology solutions empower more than $800 billion in AUA and over 2 million accounts. For more, please visit www.orionadvisor.com or follow our news and insights via our blog .

