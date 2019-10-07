HiddenLevers Surpasses $500B in Assets on Platform, Now Disrupting BlackRock Aladdin + MSCI

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLevers, a premier tech provider in the wealth management space, has surpassed the $500 billion mark in platform assets.

This milestone marks 10 years of bootstrapped growth for a fintech boutique who consistently finds green territory by helping wealth management players, large and small, lean into a fiduciary future. A portfolio stress testing specialist in its early days, HiddenLevers now boasts three lines of business, with platforms serving financial advisors, asset managers, and wealth management exec teams. Enterprise buyers looking to upgrade from BlackRock Aladdin and MSCI RiskMetrics and WealthBench are taking notice.

"On our tenth anniversary, I've never been more proud of our company. In contrast to the 2019 unicorn nightmares, HiddenLevers has built organically and with zero outside funding. The usual trappings of celebrity tech startups – eye-popping burn rates, self-dealing egotists, random pivots, and domineering VCs – were totally lacking at HiddenLevers," said Raj Udeshi, Founder and chief evangelist. "That meant we could concentrate on cutting-edge applications for real wealth management pain points and get our unit economics right. This dynamic led to breakthroughs with portfolio stress testing and wealth management business intelligence, instead of being some no-hope roboadvisor or asset manager ad-tech. We call our culture free solo fintech."

What began in 2009 as a garage-band startup to help advisors address macro uncertainties in the wake of the financial crisis is now coming of age as a fintech powerhouse to serve enterprise needs. Today, HiddenLevers helps large wealth management institutions manage risk + revenue, allocation drift, model construction, client allocation, share class + fee optimization, suitability tracking, earnings call prep, and KPIs at the firm, advisor and client level.

"HiddenLevers had some great help in maturing risk as a proper category for RIA front office tech," said Praveen Ghanta, Founder and CEO. "But now, we are leaping across the divide, disrupting legacy tech at the banks and large asset managers. HiddenLevers is becoming the enterprise platform that many of them were hoping for – a viable Aladdin killer."

With applications serving so many industry participants, from advisors and investment strategists to chief compliance and finance officers, HiddenLevers can be the central nervous system of a large wealth management institution. And because HiddenLevers' provenance has deep RIA roots, untainted by asset manager or broker/dealer conflicts of interest, the team is keenly attuned to build solutions suited to the new fiduciary reality.

"While many celebrate a toothless Reg BI, the real 2019 story is the wirehouses facing the SEC's wrath for share class violations and dearth of suitability oversight. We're seeing 8-figure penalties," said Udeshi. "We hope big bank C-suite executives enlist HiddenLevers to help with such regulatory issues before they happen, or at least prevent further damage. For the wealth management space, this is business intelligence table stakes."

HiddenLevers is a technology platform, providing next-level applications, business intelligence, risk analytics and economic research for the wealth management space. With over $500 billion in platform assets, HiddenLevers offers client experience and home-office solutions aimed at financial advisors, asset managers, and wealth management executive teams. The cloud-based platform includes a macro-scenario library, proposal generation, portfolio stress testing, model construction, and enterprise monitoring of risk, revenue, and KPI. HiddenLevers was founded in 2009 and remains a self-funded company, with headquarters in Atlanta.

