HiddenLevers to Present on Asset Manager Client Experience at 2020 IEN Model Portfolios Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLevers, a premier technology provider in the wealth management space, today announced that the Company is invited to present on client experience tech at the 2nd annual IEN Model Portfolios Conference on Thursday, 20 February at the AMA Conference Center in Midtown Manhattan.

At approximately 2PM ET, Raj Udeshi, Founder, and Jeffrey Baker, a member of HiddenLevers Business Development team, will showcase HiddenLevers Asset Manager Platform in a session entitled How Asset Managers Are Using Tech to Differentiate Themselves in a Changing Environment.

Interest in HiddenLevers is growing rapidly as the industry moves toward consultative selling and the largest players engage in a fintech arms race. The HiddenLevers enterprise roster lists several Asset Manager customers interested in enhancing their client experience with Robo-Wholesaler™, including Axxcess Wealth Management, American Century, and Toronto-based AGF Management Limited. For more information on HiddenLevers technology offerings for Asset Managers and Turnkey Asset Management Platforms (TAMPs), please visit HiddenLevers website.

About HiddenLevers

HiddenLevers is a technology platform, providing next-level applications, business intelligence, risk analytics and economic research for the wealth management space. With over $520 billion, HiddenLevers offers client experience, business intelligence, and home-office solutions aimed at financial advisors, asset managers, and wealth management executive teams. The cloud-based platform includes a macro-scenario library, proposal generation, portfolio stress testing, model construction, and enterprise monitoring of risk, revenue, and KPI. HiddenLevers was founded in 2009 and remains a self-funded company, with headquarters in Atlanta.

