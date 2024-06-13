Hideaway Pacific Beach Announces Grand Opening: Vibrant Beach Bungalow With Timeless Old School Vibe Opening in Pacific Beach

New Restaurant Lounge Opens Doors To Locals, Beachgoers & Nightlife Lovers As A Premier Community Hub

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hideaway Pacific Beach , a vibrant, new SoCal lifestyle-inspired restaurant and bar lounge, is pleased to announce its grand opening on Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 4pm to 2am!

Inspired by the laid-back surf and skate culture, vibrant music scene, and relaxed beach lifestyle that makes Pacific Beach one of Southern California's favorite destinations, this new hangout is designed to be a home away from home where every guest is treated like a local.

Situated just steps from Crystal Pier and the sand of Pacific Beach at 4474 Mission Blvd, the new venue offers an inviting atmosphere for locals and visitors alike. Providing a unique alternative to traditional bars, Hideaway acts as an extension of home, with a relaxed ambiance and stylish retro decor offering a perfect space for every mood.

Greg Newman, President and CEO of Hideaway, described the venue as a local hangout with the vibe of a house party, emphasizing its design to reflect the essence of Pacific Beach. "We're excited for our grand opening and to establish Hideaway as the prime beachside location for everything from intimate fireside chats to lively house-party feeling gatherings," Newman stated.

Guests can choose from cozy indoor lounges, outdoor bars, and flame-lit patios across 5,500 square feet at Hideaway. The menu features shareable bar bites, wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches, and upscale dishes like Aguachile Halibut Sashimi and 12-Hour Braised Short Rib. Drink offerings include handcrafted cocktails, "Social Bowls," a selection of spirits, wine, and 30 local brews on tap at two full-service bars.

"We were absolutely blown away by the turnout for our open interviews—nearly 1,000 people! The support and love from the local community is another testament to Hideaway being the local home away from home," said Greg.

Local celebrities including Surfing Hall of Fame inductees will be in attendance to celebrate the grand opening, fueled by live DJs and fun giveaways. Follow us on Instagram through the opening where we will be giving away spots at our upcoming VIP Sneak Peek Parties and even some staycation prizes at Tower 23 Hotel.

@hideawaypacificbeach

