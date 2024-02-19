HIDEKI MATSUYAMA WINS THE 2024 GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Matsuyama triumphed at The Genesis Invitational, finishing 17-under-par in the PGA TOUR tournament featuring 18 of the world's top-20 ranked golfers

Matsuyama was awarded the winner's prize of $4 million and a 2025 GV80 Coupe

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Genesis Invitational concluded on Sunday, February 18th, after four days at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama recorded a final score of 17-under-par to beat his nearest challenger by three strokes to win his ninth career PGA TOUR title. Matsuyama takes home $4 million and the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe.

With his victory, Matsuyama set the tournament record for low final-round score at The Riviera Country Club and Matsuyama now holds the most PGA TOUR wins by an Asian player, surpassing South Korea's K.J. Choi who has eight.

The 2024 Genesis Invitational marked Genesis' eighth year as title sponsor and included 18 of the top-20 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and Wyndham Clark, among them. During the second round of the tournament, Will Zalatoris made a spectacular hole-in-one at the 14th hole, winning him and his caddie each new Genesis vehicles. The tournament is one of the most historic and longest-running events on the PGA TOUR and celebrated its 98th playing this year.

Brand experiences and promotional activities at the tournament provided guests the opportunity to explore on-site activations, the Genesis lineup and concept vehicles, and an elevated Korean hospitality experience. Throughout the tournament, Genesis invited attendees to celebrate golf traditions in a unique, elevated setting with interactive exhibits that embodied the theme of "Make the Game Your Own," which is an invitation to shape your own golf experience, see new perspectives and join in the excitement and thrill of the game.

Genesis continues to show a strong commitment not only to the sport of golf, but also to the advancement of youth sports and education. In 2023, Genesis and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation committed $1 million to TGR Foundation to advance science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education for youth.

At this year's tournament, Genesis Gives donated $100,000 each to the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Girls on the Run, and First Tee for a total of $300,000 to increase access to youth sports programs across the United States. Additionally, Genesis celebrated Justin Thomas' Pro-Am hole-in-one with a $100,000 charitable donation. To commemorate the remarkable shot, Genesis donated $50,000 each to Thomas and caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay's charities of choice, the Justin Thomas Foundation and the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children.

Genesis Motor North America

