HIDIVE Nabs Entire LUPIN THE 3rd Series

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HIDIVE announced today that it acquired streaming rights to the entire iconic LUPIN THE 3rd television anime series in addition to the latest installment in the franchise, LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6, now streaming exclusively on HIDIVE. With this content expansion, HIDIVE subscribers can now enjoy LUPIN THE 3rd Parts 1-6 plus other goodies, including special bonus episodes.

Because Lupin III wouldn't be the same if he flew solo, HIDIVE will also stream The Woman Called Fujiko Mine, a 13-episode series chronicling Lupin's on-again, off-again ally and femme fatale, Fujiko Mine's first encounter with the globetrotting gentleman thief. These additions, in conjunction with the currently streaming LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6, make HIDIVE a must-watch destination for fans of the LUPIN THE 3rd franchise.

HIDIVE describes the sixth series of the LUPIN THE 3rd TV-anime as follows: "Gentleman thief Lupin III is back and ready for his next caper — unless legendary sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, has anything to say about it! After a terrible crime comes to light in London, none other than Lupin tops the suspects list. With Holmes fast closing in, Lupin must prove his innocence and bring a shadowy organization called The Raven to heel if he wants to live to steal another day."

Fans of LUPIN THE 3rd can enjoy all installments of the TV anime series with a HIDIVE subscription. New subscribers can sign up today to enjoy a free trial and unlimited streaming of their favorite anime series.

About LUPIN THE 3rd

Created by Monkey Punch and making its anime debut in 1971 with LUPIN THE 3rd PART 1, LUPIN THE 3rd is a highly acclaimed media franchise that follows the adventures of the world's greatest thief Lupin III, the grandson of famed French master thief Arsène Lupin. When it comes to the art of thievery, there is nothing Lupin III cannot steal; whether it be jewels, works of art, hidden treasures, the secret to immortality, or the heart of a pretty girl. Together with Daisuke Jigen, an expert marksman, and Goemon Ishikawa, a master swordsman whose sword can cut anything; Lupin travels across the globe to rob the world of its most valued treasures whilst always staying one step ahead of Inspector Zenigata and his Interpol agents. The franchise has spawned six television series, over ten theatrical releases, and 27 feature-length TV specials.

About HIDIVE

HIDIVE, LLC operates the HIDIVE branded entertainment streaming service available via web browser, mobile devices and gaming platforms. HIDIVE offers a vast array of Japanese pop-culture programming spanning six decades. From the latest anime simulcasts direct from Japan together with exclusive DUBCAST editions, to classic series and kaiju films of yesteryear, HIDIVE's all-you-can-watch catalog offers something for everyone. HIDIVE's parent, Sentai Holdings LLC, is a Cool Japan Fund portfolio company.

About TMS Entertainment Co., Ltd.

TMS Entertainment USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of TMS Entertainment Co., Ltd. (better known as TMS), one of the largest anime studios in Japan. With strong focus on anime production, licensing, and distribution, TMS boasts a library of over 12,000 episodes across a total of 420 titles that include much-loved anime titles such as LUPIN THE 3rd, Dr. STONE, and MEGALOBOX. For more information, visit www.tmsanime.com

