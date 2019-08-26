NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS): Epidemiology Forecast to 2028



Diagnosed prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) are expected to increase at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.11% from 780,000 cases in 2018 to 800,000 cases in 2028 in the seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).



Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a long term, recurrent skin condition that causes painful lumps under the skin that form near the hair follicles where there are sweat glands.HS is characterized by abscesses and scarring on the skin.



The abscesses may break open and leak pus or cause tunnels under the skin. The cause of HS is not known, but is thought to have a link to a genetic link because a third of all cases have a relative with HS.



HS is not a life-threatening condition, but does have a major impact on the patients' quality of life.Some patients develop depression due to the social isolation, pain, and embarrassment they experience associated with the symptoms of HS.



The cause of HS is not well understood, future epidemiologic research that investigates the cause and prevalence of HS is important to gain further insight into the frequency of disease, risk factors associated with it, and treatment.



The report "Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS): Epidemiology Forecast to 2028", found that there is insufficient chronological data to assess changes in the prevalence of HS over time, therefore, the most recent estimate of diagnosed prevalence of HS was held constant for the forecast period for all the markets.The report also found that the US had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of HS.



In Germany and Japan, however, diagnosed prevalent cases of HS is expected to decline during the forecast period while all other markets are expected to see an increase.



Scope

- The Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of HS in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in ages 18 years and older across the 7MM: diagnosed prevalent cases of HS; diagnosed prevalent cases of HS by severity; diagnosed prevalent cases of HS with inflammatory bowel disease.

- The HS epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



Reasons to buy

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology report will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global HS market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global HS market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for HS therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of HS population by severity.

- Quantify the population of HS population with IBD.



