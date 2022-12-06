HidrateSpark Joins Forces with Sam's Club Just in Time for Holiday Shopping!

Nationwide Sam's Club members now have access to an exclusive, tech-savvy HidrateSpark PRO 20oz Insulated Smart Tumbler bundle pack. The easiest way to drink more water, feel energized and improve your health.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HidrateSpark is growing its national reach and availability of its smart water bottles. The award-winning leader and smart water bottle pioneer is giving Sam's Club members in-club and online product offerings that include some of their most popular products. Select nationwide Sam's Club locations launched a HidrateSpark PRO Smart Tumbler bundle pack, just in time for the holidays. This exclusive Sam's Club bundle pack features the best-selling PRO 20oz Insulated Smart Tumbler + Three Bonus Stainless Steel Straws.

The HidrateSpark PRO 20oz Insulated Smart Tumbler bundle pack

When paired with the free HidrateSpark App, customers will receive their very own customized hydration goal. The tailor-made goal is based upon a range of factors including level of exercise, personal attributes and external weather conditions. Plus, the smart tumbler features eye-catching glowing reminders and clever App notifications to keep customers on track with their hydration goals throughout the day.

"We are excited Sam's Club has chosen to carry HidrateSpark smart water bottles," said Coleman Iverson, Co-CEO of HidrateSpark. "Now more customers nationwide can have access to our cutting-edge technology in order to help fight dehydration and to improve their overall health and wellness."

Trying to stay hydrated is no easy task. More than 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated, leading to fatigue, weight gain, kidney disease, and dry skin. HidrateSpark uses a combination of physiological and biological factors to dynamically generate and recommend how much each customer needs to drink each day to maintain proper hydration.

The HidrateSpark PRO 20oz Stainless Steel Smart Tumbler with 3 Straws is an exclusive bundle pack that is available for purchase at Sam's Club locations and on samsclub.com for a member-only rate of $49.98. The double-walled, vacuum-insulated PRO 20oz Smart Tumbler is available in Black, Stainless Steel, or Sea Glass and can be used with both hot and cold beverages. The upgraded free HidrateSpark App will allow customers to track coffee and tea, as well as water. Customers can view their consumption breakdown and also choose if they want their morning caffeine intake to count towards their hydration goal.

In addition, the smart tumbler includes a rechargeable LED sensor at the base that lights up in customizable colors and patterns to remind you to drink water throughout the day. Customers can also purchase Glow Studio for the ultimate personalization of their very own glows. And with 'Find My Bottle' customers will make losing their water bottle a thing of the past.

To join HidrateSpark's community of wellness-minded individuals and experience life fully hydrated, find HidrateSpark at www.hidratespark.com or on social @HidrateSpark.

